Jo’burgers fail to manage waste

Thando Maeko
08 Nov 2019 00:00
The new legislation — the Waste Classification and Management Regulations and the associated Norms and Standards for Waste Disposal in Landfills — came into effect in August this year. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
South Africa has a new law, to manage the disposal of liquid refuse at landfills, but Johannesburg municipal waste management service provider Pikitup acknow-ledges that it is having difficulty getting its officials to implement the regulations, although they have been in effect since August.
Pikitup says, too, that households appear to not know that liquids with a high calorific value — such as hydrogen, ammonia and diesel fuel — must no longer be added to their waste disposal. Instead, households are responsible for taking their liquid waste directly to special landfills.
But Pikitup acknowledges that it too has failed to comply with new legislation.
