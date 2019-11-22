National

Boy on a bike fulfilling his dreams

Lester Kiewit

Born for politics: John Steenhuisen was the Democratic Alliance’s chief whip when the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, resigned, opening the door he always dreamed of stepping through. (Delwyn Verasamy/ M&G)

Born for politics: John Steenhuisen was the Democratic Alliance’s chief whip when the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, resigned, opening the door he always dreamed of stepping through. (Delwyn Verasamy/ M&G)

The Democratic Alliance’s newly elected interim leader, John Steenhuisen says his first interaction with his party was as a schoolboy.

In his first foray in political campaigning, he delivered election pamphlets on his bicycle for the DA’s predecessor, the Democratic Party.

Now he leads the party that he calls the “Project”.

“I’ve been an ordinary member. I’ve been a branch chairperson.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Mmusi MaimaneJohn SteenhuisenDemocratic AllianceAfrican National CongressTerry Kass BeaumontSouth Africa (country)Member of Parliament (MP)

Client Media Releases

MTN
First two MTN CakeCrush Competition winners announced
Rosebank College
Fun things to do in Cape Town
Sebata Holdings
Sebata establishes Skills Development Centre
Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers linked with Arsenal and Manchester United
North-West University
Fempreneurs shine during EWP gala event
Sebata Holdings
Might as well face it
North-West University
NWU Law Faculty hosts gala dinner
First two MTN CakeCrush Competition winners announced
Fun things to do in Cape Town
Sebata establishes Skills Development Centre
Fempreneurs shine during EWP gala event
Want to publish your media releases here?