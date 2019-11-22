EFF wants Jozi mayor job, ends DA deal

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
22 Nov 2019 00:00
EFF leader Julius Malema (Oupa Nkosi)
The Johannesburg mayoral race has been thrown wide open by the announcement that the Economic Freedom Fighters will field its own candidate to replace Herman Mashaba in Thursday’s election.
The decision, made public by EFF president Julius Malema at a briefing in Johannesburg yesterday, effectively ends the coalition between the party and the Democratic Alliance, which, with support from the Inkatha Freedom Party, has run the city since 2016.
The coalition was put under pressure by Mashaba’s resignation from the DA and as mayor in protest against the election of Helen Zille as party federal chairperson last month.
At the same time, the ANC, which holds the majority of seats on the Johannesburg metro council but had been unseated by the DA, EFF and IFP coalition, had begun trying to persuade the IFP to back its mayor candidate in return for co-operation at council level in KwaZulu-Natal.
Malema’s announcement ended speculation over which way the EFF would swing.
