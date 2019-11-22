Sisulu to face Parliament on Bathabile’s new job

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
22 Nov 2019 00:00
Qualified: Bathabile Dlamini oversaw the social grants payment fiasco. Now she’s in charge of the social housing authority. (Oupa Nkosi)
Parliamentarians have placed Minisister Lindiwe Sisulu’s appointment of Bathabile Dlamini as interim board chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority under the microscope.
The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, who put Dlamini in the job on November 5, has 10 days to respond to parliamentary questions on her decision (as well as appointments to other entities under her control) from Democratic Alliance human settlements spokesperson Emma Powell.
She has asked Sisulu to provide details of the selection criteria used to appoint Dlamini, who sat on the selection committee, who the other nominees were and a copy of the report they had submitted to Sisulu and on which she had based the appointment.
Powell also asked that Sisulu provide Parliament with the specific competencies Dlamini holds that qualified her as a specialist in social housing, one of the legislative requirements of being a board member.
Dlamini’s appointment is among a series made by Sisulu at the housing entity this month. It follows her appointment of a national rapid response task team with a R13.9-million salary bill to act as a troubleshooting unit for her ministry.
Last week, the Mail & Guardian reported that a whistleblower had laid complaints about the appointments with the public protector and the Public Service Commission.
