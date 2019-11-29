News

Citizens lose out on services as Jo’burg fights over contracts

Sabelo Skiti, Athandiwe Saba

Trouble: There is a shortage of fire engines as the high court halts City of Jo’burg’s contract. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The City of Johannesburg is embroiled in a firestorm over three of its biggest fleet procurement contracts, worth billions of rands, which has ignited litigation and an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

AnSIU team descended on the municipality on Monday as part of the unit’s investigation into contracts including the three awarded to Afrirent Fleet, TFM Industries, and Avis Fleet for R1.2-billion,R500-million, and R295-million respectively. All of these contracts were awarded through deviations.

Special Investigating UnitCity of JohannesburgNdivhoniswani LukhwareniCyril RamaphosaSouth Africa (country)Afrirent Fleet

