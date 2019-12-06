Business

SAA rescue ‘least of worst options’

Kevin Davie

(John McCann/M&G)

(John McCann/M&G)

The government threw in the towel on Wednesday, acknowledging that it, as well as the SAA board and its executive management, were incapable of fixing the ailing airline. The job will be given to a business rescue practitioner to see what is salvageable, what can be sold and whether a reconstructed version of this money-eating machine can be turned into an enterprise that can pay its own way.

The decision to put the SAA group, which includes SAA Technical, Air Chefs and Mango, into business rescue was announced by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at 2am on Thursday.

Earlier, a letter from Cabinet secretary Cassius Lubisi to ministers and deputy ministers appeared on social media platforms.

In it President Cyril Ramaphosa directed Lubisi to inform the Cabinet that, after discussions with key stakeholders, including lenders, SAA would have to urgently go into voluntary business rescue.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South African AirwaysSolidarityNational Union of Metalworkers of South AfricaMango AirlinesFlight CentreDenelAir ChefsPravin GordhanCyril RamaphosaCassius LubisiSouth Africa (country)

Client Media Releases

North-West University
NWU specialist receives innovation management award
Ipsos
Reduce packaging waste: Ipsos poll
North-West University
NWU aims to safeguard quality of medicine
BulkSMS.com
What is transactional SMS?
MTN
MTN on data pricing
NWU specialist receives innovation management award
Reduce packaging waste: Ipsos poll
What is transactional SMS?
MTN on data pricing
Want to publish your media releases here?