SAA rescue ‘least of worst options’

Kevin Davie
06 Dec 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
The government threw in the towel on Wednesday, acknowledging that it, as well as the SAA board and its executive management, were incapable of fixing the ailing airline. The job will be given to a business rescue practitioner to see what is salvageable, what can be sold and whether a reconstructed version of this money-eating machine can be turned into an enterprise that can pay its own way.
The decision to put the SAA group, which includes SAA Technical, Air Chefs and Mango, into business rescue was announced by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at 2am on Thursday.
Earlier, a letter from Cabinet secretary Cassius Lubisi to ministers and deputy ministers appeared on social media platforms.
In it President Cyril Ramaphosa directed Lubisi to inform the Cabinet that, after discussions with key stakeholders, including lenders, SAA would have to urgently go into voluntary business rescue.
