SIU heeds the ‘more orange overalls’ call

M&G Data Desk
06 Dec 2019 00:00
SIU head Andy Mothibi.
In an interview with the Mail & Guardian Data Desk, the head of the country’s premier forensic investigation division — the Special Investigating Unit — said it is fixing internal problems and is focused on the public’s demand to see more criminals behind bars and looted money returned
After years of backlogs and perceived political interference, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is getting its act together and understands that the public wants the “big fish” in “orange overalls”.
The Mail & Guardian this week sat down in a no-holds-barred interview with the head of the unit, Advocate Andy Mothibi — who has been at the helm for three years.
With the corrupt seeming to act with impunity, he admitted that there is pressure on the unit to ensure consequences. “The public are saying that they would like to see people in orange overalls, this is very important.
