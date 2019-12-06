TCS ranked as South Africa's #4th Top Employer in latest study

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
TCS South Africa has invested in various socioeconomic programmes that provide employees with volunteering opportunities
The certification recognises Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)’s employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up local talent in South Africa through professional development initiatives and digital skills programmes. These include a variety of initiatives, such as the ACE internship programme, in which TCS sends South African students to India for a period of six to nine months.
Upon their return they are inducted into TCS South Africa based on their performance. Leadership exchange facilitates personal and professional development at every level in the organisation. Ongoing employee engagement and mentorship programs are further complemented by the use of digital technologies.
A highly engaged and motivated workforce has also contributed to the market success of TCS in South Africa. TCS South Africa has invested in various socioeconomic programmes, which provide employees with volunteering opportunities to participate in giving back to society. Programmes such as EXOLAB (connecting students with International Space stations), unique Science Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Aerospace and Mathematics (STREASTREAM Laboratory), Code for Change (Imparting coding lessons) has benefited 13,000+ students directly and 40,000+ indirect beneficiaries.
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation that has partnered with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognised as a benchmark of excellence in software development.
