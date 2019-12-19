You deserve a break

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Advertorial Supplement
19 Dec 2019 12:51
Daycations, staycations and short breaks have big appeal
If you’ve got a full schedule this season or feel like you need a holiday after your holiday, treat yourself to a quick escape that makes up for lost time.
Those looking to spend some time by the sea this summer will want to try POD, a boutique hotel commanding views of the beaches below while a modern and refined interior design keeps guests at ease. Looking to splash out? Rooms with personal heated plunge pools are also available.
In the heart of Camps Bay’s buzzing beachfront is The Marly, an acclaimed hotel renowned for its five-star fittings and fantastic views.
To complete the seaside experience, you’ll want to make a booking at Salsify, the newest collaboration of renowned chefs Ryan Cole and Luke-Dale Roberts. The tasting menu is the ideal way to soak up this duo’s utterly fresh take on seafood, while the wine list is short and simple with rare gems sure to please the connoisseur in any crowd.
In Durban, the ideal retreat for local and visitors alike is The Oyster Box Hotel, with its iconic lighthouse views and offerings ranging from a spa and hammam (Turkish bath) to arguably the best high tea in the country. Take a day trip or make it part of an excursion that involves exploring more of what the city has to offer.
Looking for a city escape? New hotels that have sprung up this year in the Cape Town CBD include Labotessa, Gorgeous George and Dorp Hotel, while for classic opulence it’s hard to beat The Belmond Mount Nelson. The pink-hued walls have become synonymous with excellence and this summer, their spa is an especially worthwhile consideration thanks to the Summer Bliss package that includes lunch at the Oasis Restaurant and access to the venue’s pool, which is normally reserved for guests.
With modern design spread across a verdant garden, The Peech was for a private residence for 40 years prior to the hotel opening in 2004 and becoming one of Joburg’s best-loved places to stay.
Among the other boutique spots putting their unique spin on Jozi’s heritage are The Munro and The Bristol, both sights for sore eyes as well as places to lay your weary head after a day spent drinking and dining — as all vacations should be.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?