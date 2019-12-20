How South Africa’s minibus taxi industry exploits its drivers ﻿

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Magnificent Mndebele, Musawenkosi Cabe20 Dec 2019 00:00
Jostling for space: In Gauteng, more than 1 000 taxis are said to be bought monthly, leading to a high volume of minibuses on the same routes. This makes it even more difficult for drivers to make money. (Noncedo Gxekwa)
The industry contributes billions to our informal economy, yet the drivers who are the bedrock of the public transport system are often paid less than the sectoral determination stipulates
It is 6.30am and traffic is starting to build up. A queue marshal holding a sjambok at Bree Taxi Rank, which takes its name from Bree Street in the centre of Johannesburg, directs and shouts at taxi drivers: “Woza! Ngena, woza baba! (Come, get in).”
Inside the rank, some of the traders have set up their stalls and are settling in to catch the early-bird commuters.
