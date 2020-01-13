Let’s go back to the NDP

We need to do better. Let us go back to the original plan that was formulated to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030

As we enter a new decade, President Cyril Ramaphosa faces an even more daunting task of rebuilding a deteriorating economy, staggering corruption and the appointment of incompetent officials. Principled leadership is required in all spheres of government to put the country on a path of economic growth and to improve the quality of governance. The past decade was dominated by a great deal of lip service rather than instituting practical measures to mitigate and work towards solving the issues facing the country.

The ruling government adopted the National Development Plan at the beginning of the past decade, as its plan to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030. However, most of the key objectives of the plan have not been prioritised and the country has suffered damage that could have been avoided. Unemployment is at 29%, the education system is a mess, the health system has collapsed, state-owned enterprises have become a liability to this fiscus because of corruption and exceptional high inequality levels.

By official count, 6.7-million people are unemployed in South Africa. More than half of the youth live in poverty and most black women are poor even with an overwhelming rate of them obtaining university degrees. Black South Africans are suffering despite television projection of success. Yes, we are more educated than ever before, but that education has not taken place alongside an increase in wealth acquisition of any kind. When you look at black people who are “rich”, they constitute a small percentage of the general body of the community, this black bourgeois’ job is to take attention away from issues that affect black people and put it on “all lives matter”. This also includes pulpit pimps who masquerade as pastors. I have a problem the church being of the black community; the mandate of the church is only to take, but never give back. It is not an economically cycling engine. The bank has to circumvent the church

Youth involvement threatens the imbalance of power that favours the adult, mostly male-dominated society which promotes and perpetuates elitism, colluding, the exploitation of women and children, and the making of economic decisions. Over the next few weeks, the issue of government not honouring their free education promise will resurface once again. This is a pandemic that can be completely avoided, but poor planning and lack of political will continue to keep the status quo as it. In my view, both the government and the youth are to blame for this crisis. The government is undeniably complacent about this matter and young people just lack urgency to face the enemy of the day.

We have a ruinous public health system that has done more harm than good to the public over the last 26 years. The exorbitant cost of treatment for cancer in South Africa is way beyond the reach of most citizens, even with medical aid. Mental health does not even feature as a public health priority, and in rural communities, mental health is not supported at all. The only plan the government seems to have is the National Health Insurance (NHI), which is a concept that will not be implemented anytime soon. That posture of the Health Department gives an impression that once this NHI is implemented all of the country’s health problems will be resolved, which is a fallacy and a disturbing reality.

Mismanagement, incompetence, corruption and looting are at the core of the problems facing the country’s state-owned enterprises. Accountability has been blurred through a complex, unclear appointment process and, at times, undue political interference. Government bailouts have not helped the situation to date. Instead, they continue to put pressure on the country’s fiscus, pushing government debt into dangerous territory. The mismanagement has materially benefited politically connected elites. Many of the current governance failures are linked to state capture. The country scored 43% and is 73rd out of 180 countries on the latest Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

We know that the crisis facing the country’s SOEs cannot be turned around overnight. But tax-payers and users are increasingly frustrated by the absence of any bankable sign that the bleeding will ever end, and privatisation cannot be the solution. Half of the SOEs’ BEE credentials are rotten and astounding; they still procure exclusively from services providers who were the main suppliers during the apartheid era. This raises several questions; what is the real agenda of the government concerning SOEs, is it a sign that a decision has been taken by government to shut these SOEs down or to make them lose some much value that their handlers in the private sector will intervene in the name of privatisation and buy them for close to nothing? Any plan that will put aside the state aside when it comes to growing the economy will not work, because the private sector is driven by maximum profit.

South Africa is also the most unequal society in the world and there’s no urgency to address that pandemic. According to a 2017 government audit, 72% of the nation’s private farmland is owned by white people, who make up 9% of the population. A report from the World Inequality Database states that the top 1% of South African earners take home almost 20% of all income in the country. The wealthiest 1% owns 67% of all the country’s wealth. Between 2011 and 2015, a white person earned R24 646 per month on average, more than three times the R6 899 of their black counterparts. At this rate, black people will never operate on the world stage, unless they own land and a bank to finance black infrastructure projects.

In 2019 the were revelations of alleged racism against black homeowners by First National Bank (FNB) that were reported by Special Assignment on SABC. Black homeowners featured on the programme claimed that they were charged extremely high-interest rates than their white counterparts for home loans. Racism can only affect you to the extent that you are dependent on white people who continue to exploit black people. An economic boycott would be an extremely powerful agenda movement, but it will not work because we are dealing with black people who do not have that type of commitment to one another, have no obligation to the collective, have no interest in the progress of his people and are intentionally egotistical and individualistic about their personal pursuits.

We need to do better. Let us go back to the original plan that was formulated to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030. The NDP is the plan for South Africa. It explains how the government can work with teacher unions to improve the quality of schooling, especially in townships and rural areas. Teachers must be given additional training and support. Improving the school system includes increasing the number of students achieving above 50% in literacy and mathematics, increasing learner retention rates to 90% and bolstering teacher training



What we need to do is build a country with a capable state that supports citizens to fulfil their dreams and freely express their talents. Work together to advance development, resolve problems and raise the concerns of the voiceless and marginalised. Hold government, business and all leaders in society accountable for their actions.

The NDP envisages a growing economy that is responsive to the demands of a fast-changing world, an economy that does not only benefit the few. Ramaphosa has to take urgent measures to repair investor confidence, including improving institutional stability, restoring the credibility of the criminal justice system and demonstrate that the state has the political will to turn the country’s finances around. More importantly, give the black majority a bigger stake in the economy. The transfer of ownership and control of the economy to black South Africans must be accelerated.

The NDP also criticises political appointments; “… in South Africa the current approach to appointments blurs the lines of accountability. The requirement for Cabinet to approve the appointment of heads of the department makes it unclear whether they are accountable to their minister, to the Cabinet or the ruling party.” The continuing retention and recycling of senior executives that were involved in corrupted scandals indicate that there is still little commitment to reform institutions. This includes the reappointment of Thulas Nexis to the cabinet as Minister of Employment and Labour, after covering up former President Zuma’s costly security upgrade to his Nkandla home. Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe who bribed a journalist to squash a story on his alleged extramarital relationship.

It was a good move by Ramaphosa to make his new Cabinet sign performance agreements, but he was supposed to realise all of those agreements to the public for accountability and transparency sake. I want to understand why Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has not been fired by the president thus. Pravin is a huge liability in his cabinet and poses a huge threat to the fiscus, through blatant gangsterism style and political interference at Eskom, SAA and other SOEs. Mainstream media and political contributors at large have not called him out on the disaster he left in his wake, because that would be seen to be playing to EFF’s narrative.

It is critically imperative to implement this government designed and adopted document (NDP).

That document is full of rich information that can decisively change the current trajectory. Failure to do so, the ruling party will be disrespecting black consciousness and black culture by not doing anything besides spreading information and not taking decisive action. And if all they have is information; then they are no better than the church. The pastor preaching and the ANC is preaching; they do not have anything for the people and neither does the pastor.

Sello Ivan Phahle is Managing Director of SIP MEDIA

