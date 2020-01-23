LOGIN
Subscribe
SportTop Six

From De Kock the dasher to Quinny the dutiful

Quinton de Kock’s cricketing brain has made him South Africa’s new ODI skipper. But if his batting genius is to win games on its own, first he must give up the keeper’s gloves. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
0

At the end of the third Test against England, South African captain Faf du Plessis described the visiting top order as doing “a boring job”.

He immediately added to that, noting that they were prepared to see off the new ball and set up the game for more fluent stroke-players who are housed in the middle order. In many ways, “boring” was a compliment to their discipline, and an awareness of their role in the team.

South Africa’s batsmen — and management — would pay good money for a boring day, one free of the drama and rush-hour traffic that seems to herald each innings. So, too, would the best player in the Proteas team, Quinton de Kock.

He is the rock upon which so much is built, and South Africa’s future in all formats is banking on the left-hander being the adaptable foundation — on top of everything he already is to the team.

He is the rebuilder and the liberator, the rioter and rewriter of scripts. And he is expected to carry out these roles far too often. The world is familiar with De Kock the dominant, De Kock the dashing, the delightful and the deliriously talented.

Now, for their immediate future, South African cricket is asking him to become De Kock the dutiful. They want him to marry his outrageous instincts, behind and in front of the stumps, with a considered approach to leadership. They want him – need him – to take on more and start leading South Africa into a new dawn. Faf du Plessis, like his contemporaries, will not be around forever.

Test cricket crossroads

In Test cricket, South Africa is at a desperately low ebb. A particular strength of the country’s cricket has always been its resilience; its innate ability to soak up pressure, ignore accusing fingers, repel on-field opposition and find a way into the light.

Currently, the South African batting unit is experiencing stage 10 load shedding and there are but flickers of a spark.

The false dawn that was the first Test win of Mark Boucher’s tenure as national coach has since been overcast by the scale of the problems facing South African cricket. Much has been written about what has occurred off the field, but matches are still played and won by countries with far more pressing circumstances.

The great South African teams of the past 15 years have been built around strong batting leaders. With Du Plessis experiencing a red-ball run famine, Dean Elgar’s scoring sporadic, Aiden Markram injured and too many others still making their way into the international game, the onus is on Quinton de Kock to be a man of many gears.

The comparison has often been made between De Kock and Australia’s great Test hurricane at seven, Adam Gilchrist, and, to a lesser extent in this series, England’s Ben Stokes. The similarities are there, because all three have entertained cricket observers gloriously.

“He has matured his game and he has different levels. He is such an unbelievable player. Having an X-factor player in your team is such a massive thing, because you can blow the opposition away,” Du Plessis acknowledged.

The player he was referring to was Stokes, but it was a question around De Kock. That is how those in the highest offices of the game in this country want to talk of De Kock, as the mature maestro who has an answer for every cricket question posed to him in the middle.

That is what special players do.

They go to places that middle-order men in the game, past and present, seldom visit without a boarding pass of genius. They take the breath away and knock the stuffing out of attacks that think they have prised open the trapdoor to the tail.

For Gilchrist, that role was far easier, given that he was batting behind perhaps the most powerful top six of contemporary times. Often, he would walk to the crease at comfortably more than 200 for five, and then have the licence to thrash.

Stokes, too, often bats from a launch pad created by his “boring” top order. If you asked him, De Kock probably can’t remember when last he walked to the crease and swatted freely, with little consideration for the match situation.

The current batting fragility means his lapses in concentration have become illuminated. Much is expected of a man who has been blessed with such natural talent, but the weight of the “top-order tax” he has been forced to pay in settling the bills of those that came before has severely curtailed his play.

Gloves must come off

That is De Kock’s burden, however, and he will soon have to relinquish the gloves with which he is so accomplished to direct all his energy towards making a mountain of runs for his country. He must be the centre of it all, and he must be given every chance to succeed at the one thing he does better than most.

De Kock is one of the precious few that can strike genuine fear into opponents, because he can change the course of a match in just an hour.

In the Port Elizabeth Test, he walked to the crease in the first innings with Mark Wood throwing missiles and Dom Bess spinning a web. Immediately, he looked as if he was batting on a different surface, turning obdurate defence into fluent attack. He was at ease, displaying a chasm not dissimilar to the one Stokes sometimes creates between himself and the English batting card.

Both superstars, South Africa needs more from De Kock. Much more. Stokes harvested 120 runs from four and a half hours at the crease, soaking up the pressure and transferring that toil to the South African bowlers. De Kock eased his way to 63 after nearly three hours at the crease, before falling to a shot that was simply not tight enough in early morning defence against the new ball on the fourth morning.

Fifties, however eye-catching, don’t win matches. Hundreds do.

Solo winner

De Kock’s side needs him to graduate into a player who wins series almost single-handedly, one who has summers that are recalled fondly for his feats. Stokes had the summer of 2019. The Ashes of 2005 are remembered for what Andrew Flintoff did.

Brian Lara in the 1990s was often a one-man batting show for the West Indies, Sachin Tendulkar went on tours where he stood and starred alone. De Kock is so lavishly gifted that he can look at those as examples, and then look at himself and ask what he wants out of this game beyond riches, global friends and fans, and stamps on his passport.

“Quinny at number six or seven has won so many games for us. It is important for us as a batting unit to set it up and allow players like that to play with freedom,” Du Plessis said of his talisman.

While De Kock can certainly be more than a rescue act, he now needs to be the inspiration that takes his men out of the doldrums and places them back at the highest table. He is that good, but he needs some of the shackles that restrict his abilities removed.

South African cricket has a lot of issues and a dearth of depth, but one area that is well-stocked is keepers who can bat. Kyle Verreynne or Sinethemba Qeshile could assume the number seven role and stay behind the stumps, with aplomb.

De Kock is often preoccupied with wicket-keeping, on top of everything else. Free of the gloves, he has the capacity to inspire with his batting feats – and will need to because he has been chosen as the next leader of South African cricket. Handed a massive job, the new one-day international captain is better equipped for leadership than most casual observers give him credit for.

He has grown massively in stature around the changing room. Those who know his cricket brain acknowledge a keen feel for the nuances of the longer format, as well as an instinct for opportunity in white-ball cricket.

He was emboldened in the brief period he worked with Lance Klusener, who was the Proteas’ Twenty20 batting consultant for the tour of India before becoming head coach of Afghanistan. Klusener is widely hailed as having one of South Africa’s clearest minds at the crease and De Kock lapped up the simplicity with which the legend approached batting and the game at large.

De Kock is also acutely aware of his ambassadorial responsibilities. He shares a strong bond with the other talisman in the side, Kagiso Rabada, and is perfectly placed to challenge Rabada to do more because the standards De Kock will have to set with the bat can only spur on his bowling spearhead.

Between them, South Africa has two absolute champions, both experienced enough to be more than just promising talent but young enough to shift the goalposts and aim for legendary status. They have to lead now – one with bat, the other with ball. Their country needs them more than ever before.

This article was first published by New Frame

Lungani Zama
Lungani Zama
International sports and travel writer. author, TV sports producer, a bit of a golfer.

Recommended

Friday

Book’s design helps retrace steps over time

-
With Zimbabwe on the brink of turning 40, a new book takes an unconventional route to putting the country's post-liberation canon into perspective
Read more
World

Trump trial opens with fiery clashes over witnesses

& -
The two sides squared off in fiery exchanges that circled around the procedures for the trial and gave the Democrats an opportunity to spell out their arguments for Trump's guilt on national television
Read more
Motoring

Datsun Go: Doing basics basically

-
This is a handy little car for driving around town. The Go is much-improved compared to previous models and now offers welcome safety features
Read more
Opinion

Where will neoliberalism end?

-
LONG READ Is the world was overtaken by upheaval last year, one photo emerging from the uprisings depicts...
Read more
Sport

How Sheffield United is finally living up to its history

-
Thanks to years of mediocrity, the rich footballing history of the club and its city is often forgotten
Read more
Opinion

Conclusions about the effects of digital media are often incomplete, irrelevant or wrong

, & -
Humans are barraged by digital media 24/7. Is it a problem?
Read more
National

‘Judge President Hlophe tried to influence allocation of judges to nuclear case’

-
Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to influence her to allocate the case to judges he perceived as ‘favourably disposed’ to former president Jacob Zuma
Read more
Environment

Trump rejects climate ‘prophets of doom’ as Thunberg warns Davos

& -
The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) got under way in the ski resort with an avowed focus on climate change but with starkly different visions over global warming laid bare
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Education

Study unpacks the ‘hidden racism’ at Stellenbosch

Students say they feel unseen and unheard at the university because of their skin colour
-
Read more
National

Workers’ R60m ‘lost’ in banks scam

An asset manager, VBS Mutual Bank and a Namibian bank have put the retirement funds of 26 000 municipal workers in South Africa at risk
-
Read more
National

‘Judge President Hlophe tried to influence allocation of judges to...

Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to influence her to allocate the case to judges he perceived as ‘favourably disposed’ to former president Jacob Zuma
-
Read more
Business

SAA grounds flights due to low demand

SAA is working to accommodate customers on its sister airlines after it cancelled flights due to low demand
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Article

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Digital Editions

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Article

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more
Press Releases

KZN teacher educators jet off to Columbia University

-
A group of academics were selected as participants of the programme focused on PhD completion, mobility, supervision capacity development and the generation of high-impact research.
Read more
Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more
Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.