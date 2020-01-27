LOGIN
Subscribe
Environment

Hundreds of Amazon employees criticise firm’s climate stance

Amazon employees have taken a stand against the company's climate views.
0

Hundreds of Amazon employees Sunday openly criticised the online retail giant’s environmental record, in violation of the company’s communications policy.

More than 300 signed a Medium blog post by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ), which is pushing the company to go further in its climate change mitigation plan which was announced with great publicity in September.

Group members have publicly criticized the company, and some have been warned that they could be fired.

“The protest is the largest action by employees since Amazon began threatening to fire workers for speaking out about Amazon’s role in the climate crisis,” the AECJ said.

“As Amazon workers, we are responsible for not only the success of the company, but its impact as well. It’s our moral responsibility to speak up, and the changes to the communications policy are censoring us from exercising that responsibility,” said Sarah Tracy, a software development engineer at Amazon.

It is common for companies to demand restraint from employees when it comes to publicly discussing the firm’s activities and even more so when openly questioning them.

Amazon had nearly 650 000 permanent employees at the end of 2018, according to the company’s annual report.

While the environment and climate change was the focus of many of the posts on Sunday, Amazon was also criticized for other activities such as providing artificial intelligence capabilities to companies in the oil sector.

Amazon is often criticized over its carbon footprint because of the high energy consumption of its huge server farms for its lucrative cloud computing activities. 

And it has built its success on the back of a huge road transport logistics network to ensure speedy deliveries, which generates a lot of greenhouse gases, the main culprit of climate change. 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on September 19 last year made public environmental commitments, promising in particular that the firm would be carbon neutral by 2040. 

The AECJ said this was insufficient and Amazon should be aiming for a 2030 target.

“This is not the time for silencing voices. We need policies that welcome more open discourse, more problem-solving, and more urgent and concerted action about climate change and its causes,” said Mark Hiew, a senior marketing manager at Amazon.

Amazon did not respond to an AFP request for a response but an article in the Bezos-owned Washington Post quoted spokesman Drew Herdener as saying Amazon encouraged employees to express themselves, but internally through the various platforms available to them.

© Agence France-Presse

Agency
External source

Recommended

Africa

My hardest story: Reporting on being queer in Tunisia

-
Reporting on queer issues is always tough. But Tunisia was something else
Read more
Top Six

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

-
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has claimed 81 lives since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city...
Read more
Digital Editions

Request for expression of interest on analysis of quality and outcome indicators for regional and district hospitals in Lesotho

-
Introduction The Ministry of Health of Lesotho with the support of the World Bank funded Nutrition and Health Systems Strengthening...
Read more
Africa

Tensions loom over the Great Lakes region

-
President Félix Tshisekedi should abandon plans to invite neighbouring militaries into the eastern DRC
Read more
National

Ferrero workers challenge zero hours contracts

-
Chocolate factory workers say employment contracts without guaranteed working hours have had devastating consequences for their lives. Now, they’re fighting back
Read more
Africa

Gold miners face dangerous life in Nigeria’s ‘bandit’ country

-
The mineral-rich earth of Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria, has provided generations of families with the means to make ends meet
Read more
Africa

Is Heineken brewing a better Africa?

-
Multinational corporations are considered motors for development in Africa and the Dutch beer giant Heineken is often cited as one of the best examples. The reality is different and distressing
Read more
National

Salie-Hlophe accuses Goliath of lying and racism

-
In response to Goliath’s gross misconduct complaint, Salie-Hlophe says Goliath has ‘an unhealthy obsession with my marriage’
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Africa

My hardest story: Reporting on being queer in Tunisia

Reporting on queer issues is always tough. But Tunisia was something else
-
Read more
Analysis

South Africa could use a communist party

The SACP is not building socialism, or even social democracy. Sadly, it has become just another party advancing the politics of patronage
-
Read more
National

Miners speak out against Sibanye

Not a year into buying Lonmin, Sibanye is accused of mistreating the mineworkers who were injured eight years ago during the Marikana massacre. But the platinum giant says it is a miscommunication. Athandiwe Saba and Paul Botes visit Marikana to find out the truth
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Digital Editions

Request for expression of interest on analysis of quality and outcome indicators for regional and district hospitals in Lesotho

-
Introduction The Ministry of Health of Lesotho with the support of the World Bank funded Nutrition and Health Systems Strengthening...
Read more
Article

MiX Telematics enhances in-vehicle video camera solution

-
The company has launched the gold MiX Vision Bureau Service, which includes driver-coaching tools to ensure risky driver behaviour can be addressed proactively and efficiently.
Read more
Press Releases

Boosting safety for cargo and drivers

-
The use of a telematics system for fleet vehicles has proved to be an important tool in helping to drive down costs and improve efficiency, says MiX Telematics Africa.
Read more
Government News

Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty

-
Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty
Read more
Government News

Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity

-
Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity
Read more
Government News

UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA

-
UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA
Read more
Press Releases

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Special Reports

The changing role of marketing

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.