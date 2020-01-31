LOGIN
Subscribe
National

Warring judges stay on the Bench

Despite an altercation and serious allegations, judges John Hlophe (above), Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and Patricia Goliath have not requested special leave. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

NEWS ANALYSIS

The Western Cape high court can’t be a very nice place to work right now. On Monday the court began its first term of 2020 with its leaders — Judge President John Hlophe and his deputy Patricia Goliath — at loggerheads. Despite the seriousness of their dispute, neither of the judges involved have asked to be placed on special leave; and there are a number of legal hoops that must be jumped through before anyone can be suspended.

On January 15, Goliath made a gross misconduct complaint to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) with a number of very serious allegations against her judge president and his wife Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, also a judge in the Western Cape high court. Her allegations included that Hlophe had tried to influence who was appointed to hear a politically sensitive court case, that he had assaulted a junior colleague in chambers and had sidelined his deputy, making her working life unbearable. Goliath said Salie-Hlophe had an inordinate amount of power at the court, influencing who got allocated to which case and who was appointed to act in the division.

In a statement, their lawyer denied all the allegations, saying they were little more than gossip. Salie-Hlophe went further, accusing Goliath of lying and of being a racist.

The tension between the three has been ongoing for some years, it emerged, and other judges have been pulled in. But the difference between now and then is that the bitter dispute has exploded into the public domain and every litigant and counsel may be looking at the judge presiding over their case and wondering.

They may be wondering whether, in their case against the government, the political inclinations of the presiding judge had a role to play in their being allocated. If Goliath is presiding, they may be wondering if she will treat their case differently because it is a “Cape Flats matter” — as alleged by Salie-Hlophe. If they have an acting judge, they may be wondering if she was appointed because she shared “school mom duties” with Salie-Hlophe, as alleged by Goliath. All of these are untested allegations, but as long as they remain untested and unresolved, people will wonder.

The fact that the judges are all in one court, working together, is not ideal in another way: judges who are potential witnesses must interact daily with each other and the accused judges, who are their leaders.

The Cape Bar Council last week called on the Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, to get involved for the sake of “public confidence in the judiciary and the proper functioning of the division”. The council did not say so directly at first, but it is clear that it wants all three of the main protagonists off the bench until the complaint has been resolved.

But, as their correspondence this week makes clear, getting a judge off the bench — even temporarily — is not easy. This is for very good reason: it insulates judges from political and other pressure. No matter how serious a complaint is, how it is dealt with should not set a precedent that would erode protections that bolster judicial independence.

Under the Constitution, the JSC Act and regulations applying to judges, there are two ways to temporarily remove a judge — a suspension or when the judge is put on special leave.

Deputy Patricia Goliath. (David Harrison/M&G)

The Constitution says a judge may be suspended by the president “on the advice” of the JSC when the judge is subject to an impeachment procedure. The Act then sets out what must happen in order for a judge to be subject to an impeachment procedure, and there are a number of steps.

The judicial conduct committee (JCC) must first get responses from the judge and complainant and may ask for further evidence. The judges may also ask to give oral evidence to the committee. The committee then compiles a report and makes a recommendation to the JSC on whether there is a case to answer for impeachable conduct.

The JSC then meets to decide whether it agrees. If it does, it can request the chief justice to establish a judicial conduct tribunal. It is at this point that a judge can be suspended.

All of this takes time. Theoretically, it needn’t be that much time but the JSC does not have the best record for speed. The previous complaint against Hlophe remains unresolved to this day, nearly 12 years later. The complaint against Pretoria high court Judge Nkola Motata also took years, although, to be fair, both these complaints were interrupted by much litigation.

Mogoeng said in his letter “barring litigation or inescapable delays, the JCC has always done everything within its power to attend to complaints with the necessary speed”.

In a statment, the JSC said it was “duty bound to deal with complaints as expeditiously as possible”.

The Mail & Guardian was unable to obtain comprehensive statistics on the JSC’s turnover rate this week. But, with no interrupting litigation, the racism complaint against former Pretoria judge Mabel Jansen still took almost a year to get to a tribunal. And, according to a JSC report obtained by lobby organisation Judges Matter, in the first quarter of 2019, of the 30 complaints received in the three-month period, 21 remained pending. Why they remained pending is not recorded in the report.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe. (Judges Matter)

Special leave is different and much easier to achieve — except that it has to be asked for by the judge concerned. With the 2008 complaint, Hlophe asked for special leave and it was granted by former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla. But when he got fed up of it, he ambled back into his court and no one had the power to prevent it.

This time around, justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed on Wednesday that neither Hlophe, Goliath nor Salie-Hlophe had asked for special leave.

Mogoeng said in his letter to the Cape Bar that even if the public is calling on him to act, “legality forbids that any of us acts to please the public … The Chief Justice does not have the power to have a judge go on leave of any kind or to suspend a judge.”

All true, said the Cape Bar. But there is nothing that “prohibits you, in your capacity as the leader of the judiciary of South Africa, from asking [the three] to take voluntary leave”. To this he responded: “It bears repetition that legality forbids that we purport to exercise power that has not been conferred on us … We will do what we consider to be in the best interests of the judiciary and the general public”.

An uncharitable reading of this response is that Mogoeng is hiding behind his lack of legal power — to do nothing.

Yet there is nothing to stop him from seeking to mediate. Talking to people and making suggestions is not exercising a legal power. Indeed with the 2008 complaint, Mogoeng — then judge president of the North West high court — tried to mediate. We know this because he later recused himself on those grounds when the complaint went to court.

A more positive reading is that Mogoeng is stepping in, but trying to do so privately — “We will do what we consider to be in the best interests of the judiciary” — and does not feel he has to answer to the Cape Bar.

What we know for certain is that he does not want to hear anything further from the Western Cape advocates: “And this marks the end of our engagement with you on this matter,” he said.

Franny Rabkin
Franny Rabkin
News Editor, Mail & Guardian. Editor, Advocate. Former legal reporter at Business Day. Still obsessed with law and politics

Recommended

Environment

Water services worse than in 1994 

-
More than 5.3-million households and 21-million people don’t have clean water, despite money being spent on dams and pipelines to deliver water to 95% of the population. Sipho Kings looks at how R1.3-trillion worth of infrastructure has been subject to so much corruption and mismanagement that many places are worse off than in 1994, leaving the state with a R898-billion bill this decade
Read more
Sport

Aussie Open may herald new era

-
“The young guns are missing a bit of guts. A bit of balls. A bit of ‘Okay, I’m here and I want...
Read more
Opinion

Death penalty won’t stop sexual violence

-
It will take the end of patriarchy and an efficient justice system to jail more offenders
Read more
Education

The learners who live in a church

-
Despite promises of relocation, two months after floods people in Mamelodi are still living in a church. Bongekile Macupe and Delwyn Verasamy went to talk to the learners who are trying to get on with school while living in a loud and alien environment
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Trust government to put politics first

-
Once again, political expediency has trumped principled action
Read more
National

New load-shedding crisis looms

& -
The treasury’s rejection of South32’s proposal to increase the value of its Eskom contract by R1.2-billion could spark a coal shortage for the parastatal
Read more
Friday

Taking the battle to the grave: South Africa’s contested sites

-
In his swansong, Santu Mofokeng ruminates on mortality, ancestry and dispossession
Read more
Education

Five changes that can fix the school system

-
These include improving teachers’ knowledge and pay, and teaching in the mother tongue
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

New load-shedding crisis looms

The treasury’s rejection of South32’s proposal to increase the value of its Eskom contract by R1.2-billion could spark a coal shortage for the parastatal
& -
Read more
Africa

The fisherman who beat the sharks

The Icelandic fishing company he worked for paid a R100-million bribe to Namibian government officials. So he blew the whistle
-
Read more
Business

Cosatu has a plan to save Eskom

The union federation says urgent, bold action is needed to keep the state-owned utility (and South Africa) going
-
Read more
Opinion

How South Africa and Germany can help the world

Both countries have a strong orientation towards multilateralism and democratic values
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Thushanang Primary School now boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure, courtesy of General Electric

-
General Electric partners with Eskom to upgrade Mpumulanga schools
Read more
Business

Dube TradePort – A world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
Created to be a world-class development, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure, together with support for a range...
Read more
Press Releases

SMS takes fleet management to the next level

-
Using BulkSMS, Nicholas Auto Enterprises has SMS-enabled its system to automate its maintenance alerts, which ensures each machine is functioning at optimal capacity.
Read more
Press Releases

Top KZN matriculant joins UKZN

-
Shweta Harilal attributed her exceptional results to "long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again".
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN scientists make the grade

-
Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lenine Liebenberg have been named in the African Academy of Science's top 40 list.
Read more
Press Releases

Wellcome Trust award goes to UKZN mental health champion

-
Dr Andr? J van Rensburg, a senior researcher in UKZN's Centre for Rural Health, received the Wellcome Trust Discretionary Award.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN gears up to deliver improved customer service

-
On 28 January, the first batch of MTN contract customers will be migrated onto the new customer service platform.
Read more
Press Releases

Request for expression of interest on analysis of quality and outcome indicators for regional and district hospitals in Lesotho

-
Introduction The Ministry of Health of Lesotho with the support of the World Bank funded Nutrition and Health Systems Strengthening...
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.