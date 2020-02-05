LOGIN
Subscribe
EducationTop Six

Mandela said I could, so I got my doctorate

(John McCann/M&G)
0

COMMENT

I am a first-generation university graduate and I spent the first 12 years of my education in township schools in Evaton in Gauteng. The township was established in 1904 for black gold miners and was one of the few townships in which black Africans could own land before 1994. 

I was born on a farm about 15km west of Evaton, where my paternal extended families were tenant labourers for more than two generations. Education was highly valued in my family, even though neither of my parents had formal education. They instilled the value of education in us from a young age, stressing that it was the only way out for a black child in apartheid South Africa. 

My father was, at some point in his life, a mineworker in Rustenburg and my mother was a domestic worker. My parents’ attitude towards education was manifested in them making a tough decision to move from a farm to Evaton. This was because there was just one small school on the farm, which offered only grades one to three. 

This groot trek happened when I was four months old, and led to us leaving behind the secure farm life and the safety provided by the extended family. My siblings and I were educated in Evaton, which had a number of schools. 

Life in the townships in the 1970s and 1980s was harsh, because regulations controlled and disrupted the lives of black African families. These were the pass and permit laws that led to the constant arrests of black people. My parents were well aware of these realities — they knew exactly what they were getting into. This was the sacrifice that my siblings and I would eternally be grateful for. 

My encounter with learning began on the floor of an overcrowded classroom with no furniture, no teacher and no teaching materials. The school was in an area called Small Farms; the year was 1980. 

The education district office made a decision to enrol all leaners without the necessary documents such as birth certificates and family permits. In townships, it was illegal to accept learners who were not in possession of these documents. 

This resulted in the high enrolment of learners but not enough school buildings. For more than three months my classmates and I were placed in a church-like classroom at Mme Christina MaNku’s premises, while we waited for the authorities to come up with a plan. My family did not have a permit, and I was placed in a class after a plan was devised to offer learning in two time-based streams.

My schooling was constantly disrupted by the political unrest that affected most townships in the 1980s and early 1990s. During the years of military occupation in Evaton, I witnessed the dehumanising brutality and atrocities perpetrated by young white men in the army and police force against innocent residents who were fighting for their freedom. 

I learned at a young age how to escape rubber bullets and tear gas; how to leave my classroom through a small window; how to jump over our high school fence when running away from white men who wanted to shoot my “k….. kop” in their quest to improve their skills of shooting at a target whom they did not see as a human being. 

This was my first experience of open violence in an oppressive system that denied us our humanity. I had many unanswered questions and my 11-year-old logic could not make sense of everything that happened around me. 

It was in a first-year sociology lecture that my questions about an unjust society were answered. One of my professors covered a section on education in apartheid South Africa; this included how Bantu education was conceptualised and how much the National Party government spent on the education of children according to their race. It waas if someone had dropped a bomb on my head; as though a big family secret had been disclosed. 

I did not know this part of history: it had not been covered in my school curriculum. For the first time I understood what was going on in this country. 

The Bantu education system was highly co-ordinated, with a clear agenda of turning black African children into drawers of water and hewers of wood for a white-run economy and society, regardless of an individual’s abilities and aspirations. 

This was a turning point in my life. Everything about the schools in townships made perfect sense for the first time, from the empty laboratories to school libraries with empty shelves and a shortage of text books to no sports fields or equipment. I abhor admitting this, but it was Hendrik Verwoerd’s assertion about the position of a black child that made me more resolute to become part of a space that he maintained was reserved for white people. I was determined to achieve this, despite the fact that my schooling had not prepared me for it. 

This led me to pursue my childhood dream of obtaining the title of doctor. Some adults dismissed this dream. I was advised to settle for a more modest level of achievement that could be more easily attained. 

But my dream was realised in December, when a degree of doctor of philosophy was conferred on me by the University of the Witwatersrand. This achievement became a reality through the support of family, friends and many academic aunties, and through overcoming the countless obstacles confronting me as a black African woman. As Nelson Mandela said in his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom (1995): “It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mineworker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation.”

Motlalepule Nathane
Dr Motlalepule Nathane is a lecturer in the social work department at the University of the Witwatersrand

Recommended

Sport

Why the Nedbank Cup will never be the same again

-
With a nation watching, Jomo Cosmos is one side look to use the Nedbank Cup to rediscover their prestige.
Read more
Analysis

Four years on, Lily Mine families want recovery of the bodies of three missing workers to restart

-
The ground swallowed 90 people, but three died in the tragedy and their bodies were not found
Read more
Opinion

Dear Cyril, sign the Copyright Amendment Bill

-
Reasonable time has now passed for you to act, say the signatories of this open letter to the president and Cabinet ministers
Read more
Africa

Mozambique’s government-industrial complex

& -
Dangerously close links between government officials and the private sector encourage corruption
Read more
Business

Acsa courts controversy over ‘unfair’ and inconsistent dismissal of officials

-
Acting chief executive overturns independent chairperson’s recommendation for final written warning and dismisses employees accused of improper payment processes
Read more
Education

Student vandalism at UKZN is inexcusable

-
There is nothing radical or revolutionary about burning down university property while claiming to be fighting for access to education
Read more
Africa

Mutharika to appeal overturning of Malawi poll win

-
Mgeme Kalilani, the president's spokesperson, described the ruling as "a serious miscarriage of justice and an attack on the foundations of the country’s democracy..."
Read more
National

The M&G is hiring a climate fellow

-
The Mail & Guardian and the Eugene Saldanha Memorial Fund, a project of CAF Southern Africa, are looking for a fellow to report on the climate crisis for a year.
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

Acsa courts controversy over ‘unfair’ and inconsistent dismissal of officials

Acting chief executive overturns independent chairperson’s recommendation for final written warning and dismisses employees accused of improper payment processes
-
Read more
Education

Student vandalism at UKZN is inexcusable

There is nothing radical or revolutionary about burning down university property while claiming to be fighting for access to education
-
Read more
Africa

To really silence the guns, the AU’s resolve must be...

Conflict in Africa — and the world — is on the rise. The continent needs to take concrete measures to stop the escalating violence
-
Read more
Politics

Arrest warrant issued for no-show Zuma

The high court wants more details about the nature of the illness preventing the former president from appearing on corruption charges
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

Thushanang Primary School now boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure, courtesy of General Electric

-
General Electric partners with Eskom to upgrade Mpumulanga schools
Read more
Special Reports

Dube TradePort – A world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
SPONSORED Created to be a world-class development, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure, together with...
Read more
Press Releases

SMS takes fleet management to the next level

-
Using BulkSMS, Nicholas Auto Enterprises has SMS-enabled its system to automate its maintenance alerts, which ensures each machine is functioning at optimal capacity.
Read more
Press Releases

Top KZN matriculant joins UKZN

-
Shweta Harilal attributed her exceptional results to "long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again".
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN scientists make the grade

-
Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lenine Liebenberg have been named in the African Academy of Science's top 40 list.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.