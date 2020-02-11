LOGIN
Subscribe
FridayTop Six

From the archives: Black Magic

Joseph Shabalala performs at the 2010 FIFA closing ceremony at the Soccer City stadium in Soweto before the 2010 FIFA World Cup final game between the Netherlands and Spain on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Gallo Images/Foto24/Ian Carbutt)
0

Touring can be a bitch: Joseph Shabalala composer and founding member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo (LBM), can’t remember what month or day it is or which city he is in.

He is in Fredericks in the state of Maryland, according to the hotel receptionist. With that anodyne fauxcheeriness particular to Americans, she recited “It’s a fine day at the Fairfield Inn. My name is Nathalie, how-can-I-help-you?”

I heard this close to 30 times as I desperately tried to get hold of Shabalala.

He had gone walkabout and to exacerbate matters the tour management had confused his room number with one from a previous hotel. I’d been leaving messages on somebody else’s answering machine. Touring can be a bitch, sometimes.

Finally, with Shabalala on the telephone, I had him rifling through papers in search of an itinerary for the group’s three-month North American tour: “Hold on, hold on, we have a book where we write this down so
we don’t forget where we are,” says the 68-year-old. It turns out that LBM had been on stage in Salem, Oregon, this weekend when they received news that their album, Ilembe: Our Tribute to King Shaka (Gallo), had won the 2009
Grammy for best traditional world music album.

“Mitch [Goldstein, LBM’s business manager] called us from Los Angeles to say: ‘I have the Grammy with me!’ Oooh, if I had a camera then! It was a surprise for us and we celebrated with the crowd,” says Shabalala. This is the group’s third Grammy victory. In 1988, the Paul Simon-produced Shaka Zulu scooped the best traditional folk recording award and
2005’s Raise Your Spirit Higher won a best traditional world music award.

LBM have also been nominated 13 times for the Grammys — no other South African artist or group has been able to match this record.

Shabalala’s conversation occasionally drifts off into song when he accentuates a point or idea. His voice quivers, growls and flies off on ethereal tangents, as though the harmony says so much more than mere words, as though the spirit he says inspires and possesses his compositions cannot be contained in language alone. I ask why Shaka has featured so prominently in LBM’s work and he veers off on to a high-velocity poem in praise of the Zulu monarch. Slowing down, he says: “It happened by itself from inside me, to encourage people nowadays, to tell black people to remember Shaka and Nelson Mandela and learn values from them. To learn about their own identity.” Shabalala adds that as a young boy, his father, a traditional healer, encouraged him to learn to praise Shaka through izimbongi poetry, so as to glean lessons from an “amazing” life characterised by resilience, pride and a burning urge to improveone’s circumstance.

Later, he says of LBM’s brand of isiscathamiya: “We are not singing this kind of music to make ourselves famous — we are singing to remind our people of who they are.” He reiterates LBM’s role as teachers as much as they are vocalists.

Ilembe, as with many of its predecessors, is imbued with a morality drawn from traditional Zulu culture and Christianity. Simple lyrics preach fidelity and loyalty in relationships (Vela Nsizwa), adherence to religious faith and teach-
ings (This Is the Way We Do and Iphel’ Emasini) and, of course, learning from the life of Shaka (Ilembe).

LBM was formed after Shabalala woke up from “a burning dream in which my grandmother told me to go find Albert Mazibuko [a cousin] and my brother, Headman, to form a musical group. It took me four years to find the music that I had heard in the dream — which had come from the skies,” he says.

The group’s popularity burgeoned in South Africa during the Sixties and Seventies, but their international breakthrough arrived after collaborating with Paul Simon on his Graceland album in 1986. Simon and LBM were criticised for breaking the cultural boycott imposed on apartheid South Africa at the time, but the album was critically acclaimed.

Since then LBM have sold more than three million albums and their music has accompanied adverts for everything from baked beans to computers.

But with success has come tragedy. Shabalala’s brother, Headman, was gunned down in 1991 and his wife, Nellie, was murdered in front of him in 2002. At those times he says he “just stopped”, but he has a philosophical approach — his faith helps him through those periods.

With lessons of resilience compelling him to continue performing and composing, Shabalala says he misses his brother’s baritone, “which can’t be imitated”, and is buoyed by the thought that he will be reunited with loved ones “in a beautiful place up there where we will all end up”. He says he still dreams, and although those harmonies might not be similar to the ones he dreamed of in the Sixties, it is enough that he is still dreaming.

This story was originally published on 13 February 2009

Niren Tolsi
Niren Tolsi

Niren Tolsi is a freelance journalist.

His areas of interest include social justice; citizen mobilisation and state violence; protest; the constitution and the constitutional court and football.

Recommended

Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Opinion

Online safety is a family matter

-
Google has a number of tools and apps that parents may find useful
Read more
Education

Why we need more women to work in water research

-
Investing more in women in science — particularly in the water and sanitation sectors — is imperative if we are to meet the sustainable development goals by 2030
Read more
Business

Waiting for Autopax: the state-owned bus company is running on empty

-
The Prasa subsidiary has been unprofitable for years. And although its fleet contains broken and poorly maintained buses, it plans as if 100% of its fleet is operational. This means a lot of waiting
Read more
Africa

Open letter: a call for freedom for academic prisoners in Iran

-
Academics and civil society organisations from around the world condemn the arbitrary imprisonment of academics in Iran
Read more
Sport

Return to glory: Leeds United’s masterplan is in its final phase

-
The once-great Elland Road club is set to become one of the most valuable entities in English football
Read more
National

Trump’s ambassador to SA under fire for nepotism allegations

-
The United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs has demanded briefings with Pretoria embassy employees ‘pushed out’ by Lana Marks
Read more
Africa

Conflict is escalating in central Mali, says Human Rights Watch

-
Last year was the deadliest for civilians since the current political crisis began in 2012. And the fighting is also increasing in neighbouring countries
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Trump’s ambassador to SA under fire for nepotism allegations

The United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs has demanded briefings with Pretoria embassy employees ‘pushed out’ by Lana Marks
-
Read more
Africa

Conflict is escalating in central Mali, says Human Rights Watch

Last year was the deadliest for civilians since the current political crisis began in 2012. And the fighting is also increasing in neighbouring countries
-
Read more
Analysis

Sona will cast a spotlight on Ramaphosa (and the ANC’s)...

The president is facing challenges at every turn, among them the economy, the state of SOEs and factionalism within the ANC. Only if Ramaphosa and his party work together will they be able to turn their declining fortunes around
-
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

The last full municipal audit, for 2017-2018, showed that unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at municipalities has reached R122-billion
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Press Releases

Is your company prepared for the coronavirus?

-
Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

Explaining the distribution of pension funds

-
Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup.
Read more
Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

-
Craft your studies at IIE MSA
Read more
Special Reports

On your marks, get set

-
The power of pupils’ achievements lies in their future prospects believes the Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
Read more
Special Reports

KwaThintwa School for the Deaf achieves resounding success

-
The matric pass rate is 100% for the ninth consecutive year
Read more
Special Reports

Krugersdorp High School

-
Krugersdorp High School prides itself on smaller classes
Read more
Special Reports

Vodacom bolsters its interventions in basic education

-
More resources are being invested in early childhood development programmes
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.