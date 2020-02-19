Subscribe

Deal of the year for the Dealmakers of the year

0

It’s sometimes difficult to quantify the impact of independent news media. Not every story we publish goes on to change the world. And yet, we have to ensure that we are able to demonstrate that our work does indeed what it is meant to do — transforming society. 

So we took this approach recently — we imagined what South Africa would look like if the M&G did not exist. 

The Weekly Mail (before it became the Mail & Guardian) was the first publication to be granted an interview with Madiba after his release from prison, 30 years ago. 

At his home in Orlando he acknowledged the role that the “alternative press”, of which we were a prominent member, had played in keeping the world informed about the truth of that time. He acknowledged the impact this had in garnering support to agitate for change to take place 

In years to come, he would further reiterate the role of the media in establishing a democracy, and was famously quoted as saying:

An independent press is crucial to any democracy

Today, we ask you to embody his spirit and values. Recall the role that the media has played in bringing about change, especially the contribution that the Mail & Guardian has made towards this cause. 

In recent years, we have been instrumental exposing the scandals of Nkandla, and were the first to blow the whistle on the Guptas and their deeper state capture project. 

Institutions like the Mail & Guardian continue to safeguard our democracy when those in power have usurped our state for their own narrow ends. 

But the future of independent media is at risk. We need your support to ensure that it continues and thrives. By taking out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian you will be helping to ensure independent media endures.  

Fill in the form below to fulfil the appeal I made to all of you last night.

Hoosain Karjieker
Hoosain Karjieker, originally from Cape Town, served as a financial director at M&G Media in 1999 before becoming its chief executive in 2009. Before that, he was a financial manager at Multichoice South Africa.

Recommended

Politics

EFF tackles apartheid legislation

-
While the ANC in Parliament found itself defending the presence of FW de Klerk at the State of the Nation address last week, the government was also — in court this time — defending an apartheid-era law
Read more
Sport

Race for Champions League descends into madness

-
Predicting who will qualify for Europe next season is now shamefully a fool’s errand
Read more
Sport

Tragic trailblazer Fashanu honoured as homophobic United fans shamed

-
Fashanu will be honoured on what would have been his 59th birthday, an occasion also marked by a reminder from Manchester United that homophobia still exists in football
Read more
Politics

Steenhuisen takes the lead in DA race while Ntuli falters

-
‘If you want a guarantee buy a toaster. This is politics’
Read more
National

From the archives: For the first time, an insiders’ account of the Third Force

-
Two young gangsters give an horrific account of how they were encouraged, equipped and trained to carry out violence against ANC-linked targets by the security forces.
Read more
World

China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over ‘racist’ headline

-
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the Journal op-ed — titled China is the Real Sick Man of Asia — had a "racially discriminatory" and "sensational" headline
Read more
Opinion

Queen bees in the workplace want to keep all the honey for themselves

-
The queen bee syndrome, whereby women in power consciously impede the development of other women in the workplace, is slowly gaining ground in South Africa
Read more
National

Ramaphosa bets big on infrastructure to boost economy

-
Sona was a mixed bag but there were some meaningful announcements
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF tackles apartheid legislation

While the ANC in Parliament found itself defending the presence of FW de Klerk at the State of the Nation address last week, the government was also — in court this time — defending an apartheid-era law
-
Read more
Politics

Steenhuisen takes the lead in DA race while Ntuli falters

‘If you want a guarantee buy a toaster. This is politics’
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Response to the report of the independent assessors

-
VUT welcomes the publishing of the report of the independent assessors to investigate concerns of poor governance, leadership, management, corruption and fraud at the university.
Read more
Press Releases

NWU student receives international award

-
Carol-Mari Schulz received the Bachelor of Health Sciences in Occupational Hygiene Top Achiever Award.
Read more
Press Releases

Academic programme resumes at all campuses

-
Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials will all resume today as per specific academic timetables.
Read more
Special Reports

Strategic social investments are a catalyst for social progress

-
Barloworld Mbewu enables beneficiaries to move away from dependence on grant funding
Read more
Special Reports

We all have a part to play to make South Africa work

-
Powering societal progress demands partnerships between all stakeholders
Read more
Special Reports

So you want to be a social entrepreneur?

-
Do the research first; it will save money and time later
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

-
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Special Reports

Looking inwards

-
Businesses are finding tangible ways to give back – but only because consumers demand it
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.