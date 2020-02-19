Deal of the year for the Dealmakers of the year

It’s sometimes difficult to quantify the impact of independent news media. Not every story we publish goes on to change the world. And yet, we have to ensure that we are able to demonstrate that our work does indeed what it is meant to do — transforming society.

So we took this approach recently — we imagined what South Africa would look like if the M&G did not exist.

The Weekly Mail (before it became the Mail & Guardian) was the first publication to be granted an interview with Madiba after his release from prison, 30 years ago.

At his home in Orlando he acknowledged the role that the “alternative press”, of which we were a prominent member, had played in keeping the world informed about the truth of that time. He acknowledged the impact this had in garnering support to agitate for change to take place

In years to come, he would further reiterate the role of the media in establishing a democracy, and was famously quoted as saying:

An independent press is crucial to any democracy

Today, we ask you to embody his spirit and values. Recall the role that the media has played in bringing about change, especially the contribution that the Mail & Guardian has made towards this cause.

In recent years, we have been instrumental exposing the scandals of Nkandla, and were the first to blow the whistle on the Guptas and their deeper state capture project.

Institutions like the Mail & Guardian continue to safeguard our democracy when those in power have usurped our state for their own narrow ends.

But the future of independent media is at risk. We need your support to ensure that it continues and thrives. By taking out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian you will be helping to ensure independent media endures.

