Subscribe
The Editors Picks

LIVE: Our guide to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

On Twitter, the presidency thanked Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for "being the epicentre of the execution of this mission. He is carrying a huge and heavy burden on his shoulders."
0

How many infections are there in South Africa?

As at 11am on Sunday March 15 2020, South Africa had 51 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that an urgent meeting with provincial MECs and HODs for Health was held last night to “discuss the situational analysis of each province as more Covid-19 cases are being confirmed”. The meeting also identified the need to strengthen “contact tracing” – people who will identify, track and test all those who had come into contact with confirmed cases.

Later on Sunday, cabinet will meet to discuss the outbreak in South Africa.

We will update this number with government data as it becomes available.

Where are these infections?

The confirmed South African cases are in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Are there any confirmed reports of local transmissions yet?

No.

All the new cases are people who have recently travelled overseas.

On Thursday, Mkhize retracted earlier reports of South Africa’s first local transmission. The Free State case was tested by a private laboratory and, on verification by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the case was found to be negative.

It’s also important to note that South Africa still has no reported cases of death resulting from Covid-19.

What’s it looking like in the rest of the world?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

The WHO has advised that, “if you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or have not travelled from an area where the virus is spreading, or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low”.

But WHO’s global risk assessment remains “very high”.

So how do you protect yourself?

On its website, the WHO notes that: “The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are spread when a person with Covid-19 coughs or exhales. Other people then catch Covid-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. People can also catch Covid-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with Covid-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets.”

This is why it is important to stay more than one metre away from a person who is sick, the organisation advises.

WHO lists a number of measures that can be taken to reduce your risk of infection. These include:

  • Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water;
  • Maintain at least a one metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing;
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;
  • Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately; and
  • Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance.

People who are infected may show no symptoms, so it is advised that people avoid crowds during the outbreak.

And when should you seek medical attention?

The NICD has advised that if a person develops symptoms of Covid-19, and they have reason to believe they have been in contact with someone who has the virus, they are to self-isolate immediately and implement measures to prevent transmission.

“In cases where it is difficult to assess the onset of symptoms, for example in young children or the elderly, self-quarantine for 14 days after return from international travel may be considered as a precautionary measure, the NICD’s website notes.

“In instances where the risk to life and livelihood is considered high, institutions or companies may consider asking persons to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.”

A toll-free public hotline (0800 029 999) has also been set up for people who feel sick with a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing.

Public sector testing is free of charge.

According to the NICD, treatment is supportive, because there is no specific antiviral treatment available. Antibiotics do not treat viral infections, but they may be required if a bacterial secondary infection develops.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Recommended

The Editors Picks

Covid-19 concerns close doors on Cape’s money-spinning events

-
The Two Oceans ultramarathon is latest in a slew of high-profile gatherings to be cancelled due to the pandemic
Read more
Politics

Lawfare hits North West ANC regions

-
A flurry of legal cases before the party’s regional and provincial conferences are central to Supra’s fightback
Read more
Top Six

The NHI could provide a dose of social justice for South Africa

-
But to do so, it will have to provide genuine universal access to marginalised communities, including refugees and migrants
Read more
Top Six

25 Years after Beijing: Changing the script about women’s leadership

-
Women in Africa should not be viewed as having ‘special negotiating skills’. Instead, we should motivate for more women in leadership positions because of their equality as citizens
Read more
Top Six

The coronavirus crisis: A failure of policy and leadership

-
The world needs someone to step up and take charge – anyone but Donald Trump that is
Read more
Opinion

Women in the Middle East North African region pushing back against patriarchy

-
The scales are still tilted in favour of men, but younger people with tertiary education have less discriminatory attitudes
Read more
National

Reining in the public protector

-
As well as its scathing findings on Mkhwebane’s investigation into Ramaphosa, the high court also made important in-principle pronouncements
Read more
Analysis

Develop the Advanced Manufacturing Institute to increase SA’s competitiveness

-
The institute should develop products that are applicable to different industries, such as 3D-imaging and self-driving cars
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

Covid-19 concerns close doors on Cape’s money-spinning events

The Two Oceans ultramarathon is latest in a slew of high-profile gatherings to be cancelled due to the pandemic
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

LIVE: Our guide to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

There are still no reported cases of death resulting from Covid-19 in the country and no local transmissions
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more
Special Reports

South Africans are tired of rhetoric

-
REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL a member of the Honoris United Universities held a pre-budget discussion on February 19
Read more
Special Reports

Mega lessons from mega-events

-
Expo 2020 Dubai has already engaged 30 000 volunteers from the city
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.