Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation over covid-19 outbreak (video)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation over the outbreak of covid-19. The number of cases in South Africa rose to 51 on Sunday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that an urgent meeting with provincial MECs and HODs for Health was held last night to “discuss the situational analysis of each province as more Covid-19 cases are being confirmed”. The meeting also identified the need to strengthen “contact tracing” – people who will identify, track and test all those who had come into contact with confirmed cases.

Cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the outbreak in South Africa.