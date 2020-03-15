Subscribe
Top Six

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation over covid-19 outbreak (video)

In the headlights : Cyril Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation over the covid-19 outbreak.
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation over the outbreak of covid-19. The number of cases in South Africa rose to 51 on Sunday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that an urgent meeting with provincial MECs and HODs for Health was held last night to “discuss the situational analysis of each province as more Covid-19 cases are being confirmed”. The meeting also identified the need to strengthen “contact tracing” – people who will identify, track and test all those who had come into contact with confirmed cases.

Cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the outbreak in South Africa.

(via SABC Digital News)

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Top Six

We must equip graduates to excel in tasks that are beyond the scope of AI

-
With artificial intelligence taking over background tasks in the financial services sector, graduates need to be equipped with modern skills and mindsets to complement the machines and maximise benefits for consumers and the economy
Read more
Top Six

The narratives that define the coronavirus pandemic will influence its outcome

-
Combatting Covid-19 is as much about public relations as public health. Now is our chance to tell new stories and find new ways of working together
Read more
Top Six

Close the education gap by helping employees get their matric

-
In a changing work environment and poor economic climate, the minimum requirement is a national senior certificate or similar
Read more
Top Six

Ramaphosa closes schools as country grapples with coronavirus

-
Following several other countries, South Africa will send learners home this week
Read more
Top Six

Is Parliament suspended? Political parties in the dark after coronavirus gatherings ban

-
Hundreds of legislators won’t be able to meet in parliamentary chambers after restrictions on gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease
Read more
The Editors Picks

Ramaphosa pledges Covid-19 economic stimulus package

-
With the South African economy already feeling the effects of Covid-19, the president has promised a stimulus package
Read more
The Editors Picks

National Disaster declaration follows confirmation of internal transmission of covid-19

-
Schools closed, visas revoked, non-essential travel stopped as South African president announces the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 61
Read more
Top Six

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s statement on combating covid-19

-
Here is the president's address on the measures taken to combat the coronavirus in South Africa
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

Ramaphosa pledges Covid-19 economic stimulus package

With the South African economy already feeling the effects of Covid-19, the president has promised a stimulus package
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

National Disaster declaration follows confirmation of internal transmission of covid-19

Schools closed, visas revoked, non-essential travel stopped as South African president announces the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 61
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more
Special Reports

South Africans are tired of rhetoric

-
REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL a member of the Honoris United Universities held a pre-budget discussion on February 19
Read more
Special Reports

Mega lessons from mega-events

-
Expo 2020 Dubai has already engaged 30 000 volunteers from the city
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.