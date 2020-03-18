Subscribe
Business

South Africa’s travel ban commences today

Airport aerial shot (Delwyn Verasamy)
South Africa's travel ban for Covid-19 high risk areas begins on Wednesday. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has said that travellers arriving from countries classified by the World Health Organisation as high risk will be banned from entering South Africa from today (Wednesday March 18), as the travel restriction commences. 

On Monday, the minister said a 24-hour system was in place to check passengers’ itineraries to determine if any of them had transited through high-risk countries. If they had done so, then those passengers would be required to go back. 

Mbalula provided more details about this system and other steps that the transport department is taking in terms of the travel ban at a media briefing on Tuesday night. 

The ban was instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday as a means to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. South Africa has imposed travel bans on people from countries that have been heavily impacted by Covid-19, including China, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. 

Citizens of most of these countries used to be able to visit South Africa without obtaining a visa in advance. This has now changed. All visas granted to people from Iran and China since the beginning of this year have now been revoked (except for people already in South Africa).

Extra screening measures will be conducted on travellers arriving from Hong Kong, Portugal and Singapore, with those countries viewed as medium risk in terms of  spreading Covid-19.

Mbalula said the travel restriction will provide the aviation entities with powers to decline authorisations for aircraft to land.

The minister said the regulations will be gazetted today and a ministerial order will be effected to officiate them.

In cases in which passengers from high-risk countries arrive in South Africa while transiting to neighbouring countries, a robust assessment will be conducted and quarantine measures might be taken, depending on each individual’s case. 

“It’s important to note that quarantine will be based on travel history and not nationality,” said Mbalula.

He added that chartered flights would be treated in the same manner, particularly if they arrive from high-risk countries.

Mbalula also mentioned that official communication will be made, in line with the relevant protocols, to all affected countries and foreign nationals.

The minister added that the aviation industry is one of the high-risk subsectors of transport because it enables high levels of mobility and, by extension, the rapid spread of the coronavirus. 

Therefore, the transport sector is constantly taking measures to limit the risk  of exposure by intensifying screening and distributing masks.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said foreign nationals from high-risk countries who are already in South Africa may remain here as long as their visas have not expired. “If you are on a long-term visa, you are just like us,” he said.

Motsoaledi also said that his department will issue visa extensions to foreign nationals who are already in the country until July, as long as each person provides good reasons for renewal. 

South African citizens who wish to return home will still be allowed to do so, in terms of the Constitution and the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations. According to the justice minister’s spokesperson, Christian Phiri: “They must then comply with whatever measures are put in place to protect their fellow citizens from the Covid-19 virus.”

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Africa

Zimbabwe’s Solomon Mujuru: general and nonpartisan

-
Mujuru sought to professionalise Zimbabwe’s army in the 1980s; later, as an MP, he stood against partisanship. Today’s officers and politicians should follow his lead
Read more
Analysis

Inner-city raids: criminal police conduct violates residents’ privacy and dignity

-
Residents of 11 buildings in Johannesburg have challenged the constitutionality of the raids they were subjected to in the high court
Read more
Africa

The last hours of Solomon Mujuru

-
Zimbabwean General Solomon Mujuru died in suspicious circumstances in August 2011. This is an edited extract from his recently published biography by Blessing-Miles Tendi
Read more
Sport

Minister greenlights sports to continue behind closed doors

-
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has made clear that the government is not opposed to games going ahead without spectators provided they adhere to strict safety protocols
Read more
Friday

Festivals go digital as the coronavirus intensifies social distancing

-
National Arts Festival and other events face big financial losses and enter uncharted territory as they look to livestreaming activities
Read more
National

No impeachment tribunal for Hlophe or Goliath — yet

-
Judicial Conduct Committee decides on a different type of investigation into the gross misconduct complaints between the Western Cape judge president and his deputy
Read more
Politics

Parliament to shut down in bid to control the spread of Covid-19

-
The legislature will suspend its business indefinitely from Wednesday, after a final sitting to pass two pieces of critical legislation to keep the wheels of government turning
Read more
Opinion

Surviving Covid-19: Letter from a fearful US of A

-
On bulk shopping, avoiding human contact and hunkering down during the coronavirus pandemic in small-town USA
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

No impeachment tribunal for Hlophe or Goliath — yet

Judicial Conduct Committee decides on a different type of investigation into the gross misconduct complaints between the Western Cape judge president and his deputy
-
Read more
National

LIVE: Our guide to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

There are still no reported cases of death resulting from Covid-19 in the country and no local transmissions
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more
Special Reports

Smart investing to beat longevity risk

-
Investors come to a balanced fund because they want growth
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.