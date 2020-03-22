Subscribe
Ramaphosa meets opposition leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
A week after declaring a national state of disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation after a meeting with the National Command Council over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ramaphosa announced the national state of disaster on March 15 in a bid to stem the growing number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa.

The regulations which were published on Wednesday, form part of the Disaster Management Act, were signed off by Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister — on Tuesday.

Staff Reporter

