Subscribe
Coronavirus

Do not suffer alone, develop a daily routine

(Delwyn Verasamy)
0

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has said that people who are feeling overwhelmed, anxious and afraid during this time of Covid-19 need to learn new ways to cope and manage stress.

Sadag said it is normal that people will feel anxious and scared because it is difficult to escape what is happening in the country and globally relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone reacts differently to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and it may be extremely stressful for many, especially those who already have a mental health issue, but even those without a predisposing illness feel stressed and anxious during this time — it is completely normal to feel that way considering the situation,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Fear, panic and anxiety about the coronavirus can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.

“It’s important that you, the people you care about, and your community learn new ways to cope and manage the stress.”

Sadag suggested ways to keep sane. These include: maintain a daily routine, spend less time listening and watching the news, have dedicated times to check respected sites for reliable information and acknowledging feelings of fear and frustration.

“Acknowledge that and allow yourself specific time to sit with those feelings — and then make sure you focus more time on the things you can control and do. Create a list of things to do to keep yourself busy and active even during social isolation,” the organisation said.

Sadag also suggested that it should be part of your daily routine to talk to friends and family because a “sense of connection and a feeling of community is essential for hope.” and healing”.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Lockdown heroes feed hungry kids

-
Feeding schemes inundated with requests to assist during Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Business

Beware, the cybervirus criminals want you

-
During times of crisis, people turn to trusted sources for accurate information. This leaves them vulnerable to cybercriminals
Read more
Business

Small trade, foreigners in a funding fix

-
Incomes are on the line because only 100% South African-owned businesses qualify for assistance
Read more
National

‘Frustrated’ police resort to force

-
Regulation uncertainty leaves slap-happy police and soldiers to decide when people should or shouldn’t be allowed on the streets
Read more
Business

Crucial state workers given lifeline

-
Employees at the beleaguered IDT have been given a three-month extension of their contracts
Read more
Friday

Weaving ethics into fashion

-
Fashion looks glamorous but it’s not. Behind the glitz is environmental and social damage
Read more
Africa

DRC in mourning as funeral parties banned

-
Numerous countries around the world have adopted similar measures to try to counter Covid-19
Read more
Analysis

Spliffs down, scrubs up

-
It’s time to shut up, listen, think about the effect of your words and actions and continue washing like a madman
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Tension over who’s boss of courts

In a letter, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng questions whether Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has acted constitutionally
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

SABC sued over ‘bad’ clip of Ramaphosa

A senior employee at the public broadcaster wants compensation for claims of ‘sabotage’
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Soundtrack to a pandemic: Africa’s best coronavirus songs

Drawing on lessons from Ebola, African artists are using music to convey public health messaging. And they are doing it in style
& -
Read more
Africa

In East Africa, the locusts are coming back for more

In February the devastating locust swarms were the biggest seen in East Africa for 70 years. Now they’re even bigger
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.