Test yourself against our cryptic crossword

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, created exclusively for the Mail & Guardian by George Euvrard. The cryptic crossword is one of the most popular sections of the newspaper, and from now on we’ll also be publishing it online every Friday too.

This week’s cryptic crossword is free for everyone, but in future we’ll be giving subscribers the first chance to take a shot at the puzzle. You’ll find the full archive here.

If you want to see the crossword first, you can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription here.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

