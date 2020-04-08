Test yourself against our cryptic crossword

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, created exclusively for the Mail & Guardian by George Euvrard. The cryptic crossword is one of the most popular sections of the newspaper, and from now on we’ll also be publishing it online every Friday too.

This week’s cryptic crossword is free for everyone, but in future we’ll be giving subscribers the first chance to take a shot at the puzzle. You’ll find the full archive here.

If you want to see the crossword first, you can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription here.