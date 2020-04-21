Subscribe
CoronavirusPoliticsThe Editors Picks

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries on in role

Mayor Nkosinjani Speelman.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The self-confessed racist Free State mayor who encouraged soldiers to act brutally against so-called coloured people has seemingly quietly defied a directive to step down and is allegedly fulfilling all his duties, including handing out food parcels.

Luthuli House has adopted a hands-off approach, insisting that this was a provincial ANC matter. 

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman is alleged to have referred to people as “boesmans” while addressing the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), going further to label them as drunkards and accusing them of invading the streets and disobeying the lockdown regulations.

He apologised soon afterwards, saying the words were the result of a “slip of the tongue”.

The ANC in the Free State said earlier this month that it had placed Speelman on suspension and that he had been asked to explain himself.

But, in a letter seen by the Mail & Guardian, Speelman instead applied for a leave of absence from April 8 until April 30. He was also quick to appoint a councillor — Sipho David Manese — to act as the executive mayor until his “leave” ended.

“Your appointment in the position carries all the powers, authority, responsibility and accountability, which through legislation or otherwise are attached to the position of the executive mayor of the Matjhabeng local municipality,” read the letter addressed to Manese.

The ANC’s former leader in the province, Sekgopi Malebo, said this act of ignoring the provincial decision was indicative of a faction Speelman is a part of in a province still loyal to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, the former Free State premier.

National ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe said, “It is a provincial matter, therefore they will deal with it at that level. We will only enter if there are any challenges. If those people in question are not happy with whatever the outcome is from the provincial intervention, only then national can act.”

This faction, said Malebo, saw itself as above the law. “Speelman was suspended as both a mayor and [a] member of the ANC. But his suspension was not communicated with anyone at municipal level so that it could be affected. The ANC at provincial level didn’t follow up the suspension and effect it. Which means, they fooled the people of Matjhabeng and South Africa in general.” 

Malebo said this is not the first time that the party’s provincial level has protected senior members found to be in the wrong. 

Speelman has also reportedly been performing his mayoral duties, meeting with religious leaders and giving out food parcels. “This demonstrates that they believe they are above the law,” said Malebo. 

Provincial jurisdiction

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Thabo Meeko, said: “The issue of Speelman is being dealt with by the ANC provincially. And, according to legislation, we have been informed that we cannot take him out of his mayoral position. The legislation says it’s only him who can elect someone to the position of acting mayor — hence he wrote the letter — until our internal processes are done. The process is all guided by municipal bylaw.”

He added: “By legislation a mayor can be removed only if he is expelled from the party or dead. We are not empowered to employ anyone in his position, as we have been advised by people who know the legislation better. Only once our investigation has been finished and run its course, a decision will be reached. I can confirm, however, that [Speelman] is suspended as both an ANC member and mayor.”

On allegations that Speelman was delivering food parcels with religious leaders, Meeko said, “Suspension means he cannot perform such duties. It’s just a rumour, but no one has shown us any evidence of that. If we can get the evidence, we would take action.” 

Bheki Stofile, the ANC speaker at Welkom’s Matjhabeng municipality, said Speelman has not been suspended, because there was no letter sent to the municipality.

“For a person not to be a mayor, the ANC must formally inform the institution he works under, which is the municipality, in this case. The municipality needs a paper trail to act. That has not happened. The ANC said the municipality must not do that.” 

Stofile said the municipality had learned about the suspension from the media and had then gone to the provincial ANC to ask for more information. “They are creating problems where there should be no problems. There is no letter, so he has not been suspended. What the ANC is saying, and what the municipal laws say are different things.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is an Open Society Fellow in Investigative Reporting at Wits University. Currently spending six months with the Mail and Guardian in the Investigations desk. He started journalism with Independent Media’s vernacular publication, I’solezwe LesiXhosa in East London. He has freelanced for publications such as GroundUp and Workers World Media.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Into the online abyss: Teaching through technology

-
Like a pen, devices such as iPads are merely a tool. How a child and a teacher use the tool will determine whether learning and understanding takes place
Read more
Coronavirus

Alcohol and tobacco: Time for a reality check

-
If the government relaxes its total ban, there’s more chance of people modifying their behaviour, for example, not sharing cigarettes or drinking from the same bottle
Read more
Opinion

Get cash out to the poorest now

-
People know what they need to buy, the payments can piggyback on the Sassa system and the money will help prevent people from falling further into long-term poverty
Read more
Coronavirus

Strandfontein homeless site more a prison than a place of safety — Human rights report

-
Independent reports slam Cape Town’s Covid-19 homeless site, the city says things have improved since independent monitors visited the site
Read more
Friday

How a pandemic took the book industry online

-
Writers, publishers and bookshops are trying to keep afloat during the extended lockdown with digital and virtual offerings
Read more
Friday

‘Voices from the Underground’: in service for our liberation

-
These 18 stories from members of MK’s Ashley Kriel unit teach the meaning of sacrifice
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to state brutality

-
The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
Read more
World

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content

-
Australia's new regulations will also cover the sharing of data, and the ranking and display of news content, to be enforced by binding dispute resolution mechanisms and penalties
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries...

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
-
Read more
Friday

How a pandemic took the book industry online

Writers, publishers and bookshops are trying to keep afloat during the extended lockdown with digital and virtual offerings
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to...

The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Locked up or lazy? Local and provincial representatives are nowhere...

Oversight is crucial, and more so during a state of disaster, yet the Parliament seems to prefer deferring this function until the Covid-19 crisis is over
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.