Subscribe
Subscribe

Cryptic crossword 270 – March 5

0

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard‘s Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. If you would like to challenge yourself against George, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Ithala fails to act against board chairperson over PPE scandal

Morar asked to settle with the state and pay back the profit he made on an irregular tender
Paddy Harper
National

Vodacom swindled out of more than R24m worth of iPhones

A former employee allegedly ran an intricate scam to steal 8700 phones from the cellular giant
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

North West premier in phone tapping claims

‘Agents’ working for Job Mokgoro allegedly tapped ANC and cabinet members’ phones
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Judicial Conduct Committee orders Mogoeng to apologise for his remarks...

The JCC said that by the chief justice straying into politics, he breached the judicial conduct code and ordered him to issue an apology and retraction
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

‘Doctors’ wives’ jump Covid queue

Private doctors and civilians have been exploiting gaps in the public health system to get vaccinated
chris bateman
Politics

DA admits it cannot cut ANC support to less than...

The official opposition’s leader John Steenhuisen has called its mission to slash the ANC voter share unrealistic during a parliamentary meeting, as the party deals with financial challenges and a fresh round of staff retrenchments
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.