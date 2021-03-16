Subscribe
Subscribe

Toe the line: Mantashe instructs ANC caucus to vote for process against Mkhwebane

The ANC’s parliamentary caucus has been told to toe the party line and vote to establish a committee to investigate public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
0

The ANC’s parliamentary caucus has been told to toe the party line and vote to establish a committee to investigate public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office

Two ANC caucus members who spoke to Mail & Guardian shortly after the urgent meeting said ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe did not open the floor for discussion, but only gave them an “instruction to vote for the process to go ahead”. 

The M&G reported on Tuesday that Mantashe and parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina had called an urgent meeting with the party’s parliamentary caucus ahead of a vote to allow a committee to investigate Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. 

The meeting came after secretary general Ace Magashule on Monday received at least five letters from caucus members expressing unhappiness with Majodina’s media statement that the caucus had resolved to go ahead with the process on Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The top six held a meeting on Monday at which it was decided that Mantashe — together with Magashule — must calm growing tensions in the party caucus emerging from the imminent vote on whether Mkhwebane’s fitness should be investigated by parliament.


Mantashe, together with treasurer general Paul Mashatile, are said to have told the ANC caucus during the 20-minute meeting that the process had not yet reached the stage at which, “we are going to vote for the motion, but this is a process of establishing the inquiry.”

“Comrade Mantashe said that when the time comes when we get a report, we will reflect on it before voting, whether we accept it or not. For now it’s a process,” one of the caucus members said. 

Mashatile is said to have supported the ANC chair, saying only that “Following the process was the right thing to do as the process had not reached its end.” 

The caucus has been split on the matter, with some caucus members saying voting with the Democratic Alliance (DA) — which initiated the parliamentary process — would be tantamount to flouting the governing party’s constitution. 

In his letter to Magashule, Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe said, “The DA is certainly not  an organisation that is in alliance with the ANC, and, therefore, to vote in a process that has been initiated, promoted and sponsored by the DA constitutes a flagrant contravention of our ANC constitution.”

The ANC vote will serve as a bellwether for other proxy battles playing out in the party.

A simple majority of 50 plus one is needed for the report tabled by a panel comprising former Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde and advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza and Johan de Waal to be passed, prompting parliament to begin a section 194 inquiry that could see Mkhwebane impeached.

If all 231 ANC members in the house heed party instructions, it will pass, despite the opposition of the Economic Freedom Fighters, which has not wavered in backing Mkhwebane.

The question is how many, if any, ANC MPs will break ranks and vote to protect Mkhwebane, whose repeated mistakes, disparaged by the courts and the three-person panel, served to shield those in the so-called radical economic transformation faction and further their agenda against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Didiza and Ingonyama Trust Board leadership set to pay respects...

A lack of precedent has raised concerns about the future of the Ingonyama Trust after the death of the king, its sole trustee
Paddy Harper
Politics

Vote on Mkhwebane shows a divided ANC caucus

The National Assembly’s decision will be at once about the future of the public protector and about the street fight for power in the ANC
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira

More top stories

Coronavirus

Hawks at 47% capacity fighting Covid-19 looting

Presenting to parliament, the Hawks, SIU and NPA have work to do, but say staff shortages slow down investigations
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Covid-19 effects undermine nature conservation efforts

Wildlife rangers are out of work and reduced patrols abet poaching
sheree bega
Coronavirus

Local government elections: Covid-19 adds to IEC’s challenges

The Independent Electoral Commission wants to prevent a repeat of the voting irregularity complaints that occurred during the last LGE
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Mantashe calls for urgent caucus meeting ahead of Mkhwebane vote

Magashule has received at least five letters from ANC caucus members unhappy with the chief whip’s backing of a vote against the public protector
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.