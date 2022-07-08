One Album, Two Takes: ‘KOA II Part 1’

There’s a moment four minutes into Eningi, one of the standout cuts on Kabza De Small’s new album KOA II Part 1, where the amapiano pioneer’s expansive production is stripped away and laid bare. Afropop star Simmy’s voice floats like a heavenly apparition. “WeSomandla ng’cela ungiphe imali eningi eningi eningi,” she sings, her soothing voice offering up a prayer and pleading with God for an abundance of riches. “Ngizothandaza, ngikhuphukise unginike iy’mpiko ngoba lana kusempini,” she continues, imploring a divine power for wings so that she can escape the struggles of earthly life. It’s an ethereal musical experience, the kind that has become increasingly rare in amapiano’s quest for TikTok virality.

KOA II Part 1’s album artwork captures the essence of the music on it. With eyes closed and beads associated with traditional healers flowing down the side of his face, Kabza looks serene. The album’s first song, Khusela, features the irrepressible Msaki and sets the tone. Similarly to Simmy on Eningi, Msaki invokes a spirituality as she pleads with God for protection.

Kabza’s production, which is loungy, layered and full of subtle twists and turns, allows for Msaki’s rich voice to take centre stage. The likes of Daliwonga, Nkosazana Daughter, Ami Faku and Spartz deliver guest appearances that are befitting the lush soundscape Kabza sets on the album.

The only slight blemish comes towards the end when Kabza calls on his frequent collaborator for the upbeat Khuluma Imali and Bayasaba. Although both songs are good as standalones, they don’t fit into the album.

Kabza has found himself in a tight spot over the past year. People want the guy who made Emcimbini and Lorch to churn out more club bangers for the summer and return to the high productivity rate he and DJ Maphorisa achieved when they released six albums between July 2019 and June 2020. Having taken time behind the scenes building his stable at Piano Hub, where he recently launched Young Stunna’s career, Kabza has been taking it easy.

Unlike his previous albums, KOA II Part 1 is more interested in moving people than it is in catering to everyone. On his previous effort, December’s Pretty Girls Love Amapiano 3, Kabza and collaborator Mdu, aka TRP, clumped songs together in the hope that there’d be something for everybody. This time around he carefully tended his garden. In doing so, Kabza proves once more that he is the guy. Despite the advances of talented newcomers such as Felo Le Tee and Mellow and Sleazy, and veterans De Mthuda and Mr JazziQ, Kabza is sitting pretty on top of the amapiano throne. — Shingai Darangwa

Self-proclaimed king of amapiano Kabza De Small has spent the better part of this year producing and dropping dance hits. Over the past few years, no amapiano producer has consistently spat out hit after hit in a short space of time as much as Kabza. On 16 June, he released part one of his KOA II album, featuring the likes of Ami Faku, Young Stunna and Daliwonga.

By featuring artists from various genres, Kabza has outdone himself with quality beats and stellar vocals. Eningi is a favourite for many yanos fans. It speaks to the Almighty providing success and riches because “sifuna amaMeter amaningi [we want a lot of millions]”. Don’t we all? There’s something about Simmy’s vocals that are like shea butter to the “harsh” sound of Kabza’s beats. Amapiano fans have different preferences. Some like the subtle sound and amazing vocals while others would rather hear the beats that bring out Kamo Mphela’s kickass moves in all of us.

This album has neatly produced tracks, but Kabza fans expect the king of the yanos (as fans of the amapiano refer to the genre) to produce hits that compel you to hit the dance floor. For those expecting track after track of dance hits, KOA II doesn’t do that. This is not to imply that the album will not be one of this year’s groover’s anthems. It’s just not the album you want to hear when you’re lit and ready to paint the dance floor your favourite hue. It’s unclear if he deliberately went for a more relaxed, vocal vibe. It’s not all spirit with no fun; the album does have its magical moments.

One thing amapiano fans have in common is their love for a good time. Kabza’s Ubumnandi is exactly that. “Sithanda ubumnandi, ngeke thina sizwe ngani [we love a good time and you can’t tell us anything]”. That’s when you know your soul is about to leave your body and enter an amapiano trans. Ubumnandi serves great beats and incredible vocals by Nia Pearl.

Kabza is doing the most in the amapiano genre right now. On Rekere he stretches you like the elastic band in the song. This is the kind of yanos hit that groovers need just before midnight at the club, when you’re sober enough to hit the dance floor but tipsy enough to whistle your way there without a concern in the world. This song is doing the rounds on social media, particularly among ama2000, on various TikTok videos.

Big ups to the boy on the successful production of his 2022 music and his recent billboard appearance in New York’s Times Square. You can catch the Scorpion Kings, aka Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa in Pretoria on 22 July hosting their first live concert. Tickets are available at Ticketpros.co.za. — Dimpho Masopha