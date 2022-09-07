Subscribe

Rental lifeline for Durban flood victims

Red tape, land scarcity and site invasions have slowed the process of building house for flood victims. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
0

The human settlements ministry is considering renting accommodation for more than 3 000 Durban families still being housed in community halls five months after their homes were washed away in the April floods.

More than 3 000 households who lost their homes are being accommodated in 71 mass care centres – mainly community halls – around the city, with living conditions deteriorating and frustrated residents threatening to return to the areas where they were washed out to rebuild for themselves.

National housing minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told the Mail & Guardian this week her department had applied to the treasury for permission to use disaster funds to rent accommodation for people while permanent houses were being built.

She said the process of rehousing people in temporary residential units had been delayed by recent improvements to their specifications, which meant they had taken longer to build than previously.

As a result, just over 1 000 temporary units had been built across the municipalities hit by the floods, which ravaged southern KwaZulu-Natal and Pondoland in Eastern Cape.

“We have closed 51 mass care centres. We are left with 71, which is still a lot,” Kubayi said.

Reports of the “removal of dignity” of the people still housed in the halls were worrying as people were wanting to return to the places they had come from, which were not safe, she added.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

