The HUAWEI Metaline Antenna: How the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 takes wireless connectivity to the next level

What it means for real-world speed, reliability and productivity: Find out with the world’s first laptop to achieve 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification

Today’s office space is no longer confined to the cubicle. The modern professional works from home, and in coffee shops and shared offices. To support this behavioural shift, HUAWEI has introduced its new HUAWEI MateBook D 16, the ultimate portable productivity companion for the modern lifestyle. Weighing in at just 1.68kg in its lightest configuration and measuring only 17mm thick, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is so sleek and lightweight that you’ll barely notice it in your bag, while it’s still powerful enough to handle the busiest of workdays.

Connectivity is more important than size and form to users on the move. With this in mind, HUAWEI has enhanced the laptop with features tailored for working on the move, most notably the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna. This antenna significantly improves the Wi-Fi performance and stability of the HUAWEI MateBooK D 16, ensuring you can finally say goodbye to network problems once and for all.

What is the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna?

To improve the wireless performance of its laptops, HUAWEI has leveraged its expertise in antenna technology and the leading position it holds in this field in the communications industry. Based on lessons learnt from HUAWEI’s Antenna Project and its countless patents and unique designs, the team created the Metaline Antenna, a revolutionary new design using metamaterials.

Metamaterials are artificial materials with special structures that give them unique electromagnetic properties, such as negative refraction. These metamaterials ensure the Metaline Antenna delivers performance that ordinary antennas cannot, like an ultra-long connection distance of up to 270m. Taking this a step further, HUAWEI has also eliminated sources of Wi-Fi signal interference inside its laptops by improving the internal design of the devices.

Why does it matter?

For everyday users, this translates to an enhanced Wi-Fi experience. Firstly, it can increase the signal conversion rate by 70% compared to ordinary antennas, which means it can receive and transmit more data in less time. In the same network environment, both uplink and downlink signals are improved by 3.5dB. And when multiple people are using a network or during online games, which can both have an impact on connectivity, the Metaline Antenna can reduce network latency by 40%. Latency can also negatively impact video conferencing experiences, often resulting in frozen screens (apps) and delays when the signal is weak. Thanks to the new antenna, the new HUAWEI MateBooks can maintain uninterrupted real-time conferences even with a weak signal.

Impressively, the Metaline antenna can maintain a wireless connection distance of up to 270m, which is equivalent to two-and-a-half football fields. This means you can enjoy a stable and seamless Wi-Fi connection even if you are far away from your router, separated from the router by multiple walls, or in a crowded environment.

Moreover, it reduces signal interference from both external and internal sources, such as walls, other wireless devices, household appliances, and even the components within your laptop. HUAWEI has designed a unique filter circuit and a metal retaining wall inside the laptop, which effectively separates the antenna from the internal wiring and minimises signal interference within the device.

The world’s first laptop to achieve 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification

The HUAWEI Metaline Antenna represents a massive technical breakthrough and provides powerful network connectivity for a smooth and enjoyable online experience.

In fact, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is the world’s first laptop to pass the 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification, scoring high in a series of rigorous industry-standard tests. These include Total Radiated Power (TRP), Total Isotropic Sensitivity (TIS), ultimate reach throughput, real-world user scenario assessments, and antenna passive efficiency. Put simply, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is guaranteed to provide you with exceptional Wi-Fi performance.

How can the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna improve your productivity?

The positive results of the inclusion of the Metaline Antenna in the HUAWEI D 16 laptop on productivity are immense. You now have a laptop that ensures that no matter if you are working from home or attending online classes, it will deliver a reliable, freeze-free video conferencing experience without delays. Users wanting to stream videos or play online games can enjoy faster loading and smoother playback without buffering or lag. And, if you are downloading large files or updating software, you can save time with faster download speeds.

In short, no matter whether there are walls between you and your router, if you are placing multiple demands on your network, or if you need to download large files, you can do so with no issues.

Now available in South Africa, the HUAWEI D16, featuring a High-Performance 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5- processor, is the ideal companion for your home, office, or lecture hall.

Available via the HUAWEI online store, HUAWEI Authorised Experience Store and from selected retailers, you can now own the life-changing HUAWEI D 16 with Intel® Core™ i5 processor for as little as R14 999. Alternatively, secure your HUAWEI D 16 MateBook with 8GB memory and 512GB storage from our partners, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C for as little as R699 per month over 36 months.