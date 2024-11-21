We remember Zubeida Brey

It is with profound sadness that I, Faiez Jacobs, former ANC MP and Western Cape Provincial Secretary, extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades, and friends of the late Zubeida Brey, daughter of the late Abdurahmaan and Zainab Brey, and sister of Omar, Mustaq, Chand Bibi, and the late Hamieda Brey.

Zubeida Brey was an extraordinary comrade, a beautiful soul, and a true activist until her last days. She loved her people deeply and dedicated her life to serving her community with compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment. A long-standing member of the ANC Wynberg Branch, Zubeida’s love for our beloved movement was unmatched. She embodied the principles of unity, freedom, and justice that are the cornerstone of our struggle.

Her commitment to her community went beyond words. Zubeida would regularly phone me, expressing concern about the challenges faced by her people. She would lament the difficulties we encounter as a nation, yet she never allowed despair to take root. Instead, she always offered her help and support wherever it was needed. Especially during elections she would always volunteer despite being a veteran. She was a fighter, a believer, and a servant leader in the truest sense.

Zubeida’s love for South Africa and its people was evident in everything she did. As an activist, she tirelessly worked to address injustices and uplift her community. Whether as an ANC PR Councillor, an expert Scrabble player who delighted friends and family, a staunch cricket supporter, or a loving sister and friend, she touched countless lives with her kindness, wisdom, and passion for making a difference.

Her life was a shining example of what it means to be a true South African—a patriot, a comrade, and a beacon of hope. Zubeida’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, in the communities she served, and in the ANC she loved so deeply.

To her family—Omar, Mustaq, Chand Bibi, and all her loved ones—I extend my deepest sympathies. Your loss is immense, and I share in your grief. Please know that her comrades, friends, and the broader ANC family stand with you in mourning this remarkable woman.

May Allah SWT forgive her shortcomings, bless her soul, and grant her the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous. Ameen.