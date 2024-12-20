Surprisingly, after the launch of the first online casino in 1994, what was once a niche industry would later have global influence, largely because of the convenience of accessing online platforms. This has ensured that even if you aren’t able to access a physical venue, you can still participate from anywhere at any time. As a result, the industry has grown significantly to exceed $305.8 billion and is expected to grow even further.

However, as more operators join the sector, competition also increases, making it tough to exist without innovative ways of engaging players. In fact, some studies have shown that you will actually need at least five times more to acquire a new customer than retain an existing one. So, what are some of the things game providers are doing to keep players engaged? Well, if you have such questions, reading this article might really help.

The power of bonuses

Bonuses have become so popular in the casino industry that it’s almost impossible to find an online platform without one. Perks like no deposit bonus codes have a way of improving the gameplay so that players can discover new games and learn new skills in a risk-free environment. Given that acquiring customers is becoming extremely expensive, bonuses have proven to be a great way for operators to stand out.

Actually, according to Peer to Peer Marketing, about 73% of members of loyalty programs are more likely to tell their friends and loved ones about a brand that offers such. And as you may know, these kinds of recommendations have many benefits on their own. According to HubSpot, about four in five customers trust them. McKinsey claims that close to 20% to 50% of all purchase decisions arise from such recommendations.

Plus, it’s quite easy for a returning player to try new games than new players. And you may actually be surprised to learn that just a 2% rise in customer retention could have a similar effect as cutting costs by 10%. As if that is not enough, increasing customer retention by just 5% might result in profits of about 25% or even more.

Aligning to shifting demands

There is a high possibility you could actually be reading this article using your mobile phone. After these devices became popular, we now use them to do almost everything. Actually, a recent report noted that over 56% of global consumers prefer shopping with their mobile devices.

In another place, Digital Silk highlighted that more than 61.5% of the worldwide internet traffic emanated from mobile devices. All these statistics testify to one fact: mobile use is becoming the order of the day in almost every sector.

But you don’t want to have frustrating experiences on websites just because you are using a mobile device in place of a laptop or desktop. In fact, some studies show that a considerable number of gamers might leave platforms if they encounter such experiences. So, realizing that, operators have been coming up with responsive websites to cater to multiscreen consumers. The best part of these designs is they automatically adjust to different screen sizes so that the player doesn’t need to pinch or zoom to engage.

You may also have noticed a lot of intuitive user interfaces on mobile apps for gambling. By taking advantage of elements like color and icons, game providers are creating consistent designs that allow for easy navigation on these apps.

The popularity of personalization

Just as we noted at the start, online gambling platforms have brought a lot of transformations in the gambling sector. One of the most significant ways this has happened is that operators can now access vast customer data that was previously unavailable. And in a time when data has become the new gold, such possibilities really come in handy.

Remember, one of the greatest secrets to success in the business world is understanding consumers. In fact, according to SuperOffice CRM, tailoring products to meet customer needs can actually lead to profits of more than 60% than when you don’t. It’s no wonder that online operators are using data acquired from online platforms, such as players’ preferences and playstyles, to provide personalized experiences.

Imagine a scenario where you visit an online platform and are met with casino games that just match your preferences. You don’t have to spend much time finding a suitable game as that is already done for you. You probably will love such an experience, which makes you part of 81% of customers who, according to Forbes, love such experiences. And since this has become a prevalent preference even in gambling, operators are taking advantage of advanced technology to meet this growing need.

What is our final word?

Well, at least you can agree that the casino sector, especially the online one, has become very competitive. More operators with innovative features like bonuses are joining, making it more expensive to acquire new games.

To stay ahead of this trend, many operators have been using contemporary technologies like responsive designs. With all these happening, we might actually see more players join the sector in the coming days.