UJ Arts & Culture presents the annual Dean’s Concert in celebration of 20 years of the University of Johannesburg 

The Annual Dean’s Concert returns with all the glamour and musical excellence that make it one of the University of Johannesburg’s most anticipated events. Presented by (UJ) Arts & Culture, a division of the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (FADA), and led by Professor Federico Freschi, Executive Dean of FADA, this year’s Dean’s Concert takes on special meaning in celebrating the University of Johannesburg’s 20th anniversary. Mark your calendars for 1 November.

Since 2016, the annual Dean’s Concert has united celebrated musicians with emerging talent in support of a bursary fund, established by Professor Freschi, that aids academically deserving students with limited financial resources.

Professor Freschi, affectionally known as the “Singing Dean” and acclaimed pianist and composer Christopher Duigan once again join forces in the musical direction of the concert which features some new voices, and much-loved favourites.

Cape Town-born soprano Yolisa Ngwexana brings international sparkle to the Dean’s Concert, joining Professor Freschi in a selection of arias and duets from Verdi’s La Traviata. These masterpieces, celebrated for their lyrical beauty and emotional intensity, showcase the dramatic power that has made Ngwexana a rising star in opera houses across three continents.

Currently covering the role of Clorinda in Rossini’s La Cenerentola with London’s English National Opera, Ngwexana’s journey reflects remarkable artistic transformation. After earning her biotechnology diploma from Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2018, she pivoted to music, graduating with distinction from North West University in 2022. Since then, Ngwexana has taken her opera career to new heights, performing in various roles both in South Africa and abroad.

No Dean’s Concert would be complete without the award-winning UJ Choir. A cornerstone of UJ Arts & Culture, the choir’s remarkable vocal range and versatile voices have become synonymous with musical excellence at the university. Once again, they bring to stage their signature repertoire that moves seamlessly from African to Western choral music.

“What makes this annual concert truly special is how it embodies our belief in FADA and UJ that great art and great purpose are inseparable. As we celebrate the University of Johannesburg’s 20th anniversary, this concert reminds us how far we’ve come in nurturing artistic talent. We are a community that ensures that artistic and academic potential can flourish regardless of economic circumstance,” states Professor Freschi.

“When audiences experience the soaring melodies of Verdi alongside our talented students and distinguished guests, they become part of something larger,” he notes.

“I am delighted to return as musical director for this year’s annual Dean’s Concert at UJ,” says Christopher Duigan, who is considered one of South Africa’s leading concert pianists and has performed extensively with all major South African orchestras and across national and international festivals in a repertoire of more than 25 works for piano and orchestra in over 100 performances since his professional debut in 1991.

“It is always an evening of music that uplifts, inspires and moves and I am looking forward to collaborating with Yolisa and Prof Freschi in the Verdi arias and duets. Beyond the performance, this really is an evening that honours Prof Freschi’s commitment to supporting students,” he continues.

Over and above the concert there will an auction of art from both well-known and emerging artists that will go further to support the fund. Tickets for the Dean’s Concert are R250pp, and bookings are essential.

– https://www.quicket.co.za/events/338704-a-grand-night-for-singing#/