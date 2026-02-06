Emeris Sandton opens its doors to the next generation of South Africa’s leaders

Emeris Sandton officially opened its doors on Wednesday, 3 February in what has come to be known as the richest square mile in Africa, bringing a state-of-the-art mega campus to the heart of Johannesburg.

The R420 million, 47,000-square-metre campus represents one of the largest private investments in tertiary education in Gauteng, signalling a strong vote of confidence in the future of South African talent development. This landmark development marks the consolidation of The Independent Institute of Education’s Varsity College Sandton and IIE Vega School Bordeaux under one roof, now operating as Emeris and Vega School at Emeris Sandton.

With the opening of this new campus, Emeris now operates ten contact campuses and one online centre across South Africa’s major metropolitan areas. Emeris educated approximately 30,000 students in 2025.

“The coming together of these brands marks a milestone not just for ADvTECH and not just for Emeris and Vega School, but for the future of higher education in South Africa,” says Geoff Whyte, CEO of ADvTECH. At Emeris we talk about ‘elevating excellence’ because we mean it, and this campus is a tangible expression of that commitment.”

Designed to serve both academic excellence and holistic student development, the campus will accommodate 9,000 students in its first phase, with planned expansion to allow for over 13,000 students in the coming years. Facilities include a world-class indoor sports centre, IT laboratories, interactive classrooms, a VR studio, a podcast studio, a green screen room, a photo lab and advanced student collaboration spaces.

“This campus is built for the change makers, the leaders of tomorrow and the ones who dare to not only think differently, but act the part too,” adds Whyte. He adds that students will benefit from smaller class sizes, industry-active lecturers, AI-enabled learning technologies, robust student support systems and enhanced career services supported by strong employer partnerships.

Preparing students for real-world impact

Emeris continues to prioritise a student-centred, active learning model that bridges the gap between academic theory and real-world application. Whyte adds that the institution’s sector-leading graduate employment outcomes and on-time degree completion rates position it among the strongest private education performers in South Africa.

“South Africa’s future leaders need more than academic excellence to thrive,” Louise Wiseman, Managing Director of Emeris. “Practical skills, personalised support and social investment are just as key. In fact, education must do more than prepare students for a qualification; it must prepare them for the inevitability of change and repeated reinvention. “We teach students how to learn, unlearn and relearn, and hope that this new campus inspires them to dream boldly, stay curious and trust their ability to shape the future.”

The qualifications are accredited to the same standards as South Africa’s public universities, and with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) progressing toward formal recognition of qualifying private institutions as universities, Emeris is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation, inclusion and academic excellence in the private higher education sector.

Wiseman concludes, “To our students both now and in the future, our message and plea is for you to dream boldly, stay curious and trust your ability to shape the future. This is the start of an exciting journey that will highlight Emeris as a champion of excellence and a beacon of hope to the future of education in South Africa, and we look forward to seeing the leaders, creators and problem-solvers who will emerge from Emeris Sandton.”

The opening of Emeris Sandton marks a key milestone in the development of private higher education in South Africa, establishing a central hub for learning, innovation and student growth in Johannesburg. For more information about Emeris and its programmes, visit www.emeris.ac.za.