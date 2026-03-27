Gig Guide: Decorex Africa returns, Brittainy Noel brings Heart Talks to South Africa and DJ Moma drops ‘Asilali’

Reassessment: Under the theme Soft Life, this year’s edition invites visitors to rethink how we live and rest. Photo: Supplied



Decorex Africa 2026 leans into the soft life

More than a design fair, Decorex Africa 2026 returns with scale and a softer point of view.

With more than 600 exhibitors, 10 design-led restaurants and 20 immersive installations across lighting, architecture and furniture, this year’s edition invites visitors to rethink how we live and rest.

Under the theme Soft Life, both Cape Town and Joburg editions centre comfort, intentional living and contemporary African craftsmanship.

Expect hands-on DIY renovation workshops, interactive cooking studios and a curated mix of emerging and established designers, including the 2026 Designers of the Year.

Backed by Santam and Lexus, the showcase pushes back against hustle culture, reframing design as a tool for care.

It lands in Cape Town from 25 to 28 June at Cape Town International Convention Centre, before heading to Joburg from 30 July to 2 August at Sandton Convention Centre.



DJ Moma’s ‘Asilali’ taps into Jozi’s rhythm

New York-born DJ and producer DJ Moma drops Asilali, a pulse-driven new single lifted from his album Jozi Love Affair, a project shaped by his time immersed in Johannesburg’s music scene.

Featuring Baby S.O.N, the Mandeni-born vocalist brings a soulful, storytelling edge to the track, layering emotive vocals over a sound rooted in Amapiano and Afrohouse.

Known for his breakout hit Dalie and collaborations with names like Musa Keys and AKA, Baby S.O.N continues to cement his place in the local scene.

Built on the tempo of Johannesburg nightlife, Asilali reflects the city’s evolving dance culture and global pull. It’s a sonic snapshot of a scene that’s both local and international. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Heart Talks lands in Pretoria with a call to heal

In a world shaped by conflict, inequality and the long shadow of the pandemic, conversations around trauma are moving to the forefront.

Heart Talks South Africa arrives in Pretoria this April, offering a space to confront the emotional weight many quietly carry.

Led by US therapist and author Brittainy Noel, the session centres on generational trauma, gender-based violence, burnout and the pressure to always be “strong”.

In South Africa, where histories of apartheid and present-day inequalities intersect, the themes land with urgency, speaking to the quiet inheritances many families continue to carry.

Taking place at Heartfelt Arena on 25 April from 6pm to 9.30pm, the evening promises an intimate, reflective space for those navigating unseen emotional burdens, offering practical tools for healing, self-awareness and perhaps, a way forward.