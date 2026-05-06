‘Just a meeting, nothing else,’ says the presidency of Ramaphosa’s Zimbabwe visit

The presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent working visit to Zimbabwe. (@ZimLive/X)

The presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent working visit to Zimbabwe, rejecting strong criticism from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which has raised concerns about the timing of the trip, the political context in Zimbabwe and the presence of [certain] individuals at an informal meeting during the visit.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the trip to Zimbabwe over the weekend was a “working visit”, which took place at the invitation of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his private residence.

He argued that it formed part of routine bilateral engagement between the two neighbouring states.

Magwenya said the discussions between the two heads of state covered a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including trade relations, agriculture and broader cooperation within the Southern African Development Community.

Magwenya said the visit is a recognised diplomatic practice intended to allow leaders to engage outside formal protocol environments. “The President flew to Zimbabwe for a meeting with his counterpart and nothing else.”

The response comes after the DA’s international relations and cooperation MP Ryan Smith sharply criticised the visit, arguing that it took place in a politically sensitive environment in Zimbabwe and raised questions about South Africa’s foreign policy posture.

Smith said the timing of the visit occurred as Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF advances constitutional changes that could extend presidential term limits.

“This visit takes place as the ruling Zanu-PF attempts to entrench its dictatorship in Zimbabwean law through the recently gazetted Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3, which would introduce far-reaching proposals to usher in extended and potentially limitless presidential terms.”

He added that both Ramaphosa and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola remained deafeningly silent when Mnangagwa and his regime arrested and detained Zimbabwean opposition leader, Tendai Biti.

Smith also questioned the presence of Zimbabwean businessperson Wicknell Chivhayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei at the informal engagement, referring to them as “the Zimbabwean Guptas” and raising concerns about corruption and influence.

“What was the point of the R1 billion Zondo Commission if President Ramaphosa himself has learned nothing from the outcome?”

He added that Zimbabwe’s political and economic situation has contributed to long-standing migration pressures on South Africa, placing strain on public services and social cohesion.

“Zimbabwe’s democratic backslide is the sole reason for the immigration crisis South Africa has been subjected to since the late 1990s, which places a tremendous burden on civic and social services and stokes violent societal division in our country,” Smith said.

According to Smith, Ramaphosa “encourages our law enforcement agencies to continue with pursuing the matters that are under investigation involving these individuals and to do so with no fear or hesitation.

“It is not the people of Zimbabwe who are to blame for fleeing to South Africa for a better life, it is President Ramaphosa and the ANC who continue to ignore human rights abuses and democratic capture in their own backyard out of pure political expediency.”

However, Magwenya said Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who would be present during the visit nor was he familiar with the said individuals, adding that the president attended the engagement strictly in his capacity as head of state and did not control or vet the guest list at the private venue.

Magwenya added that law enforcement matters involving individuals under investigation remain the responsibility of relevant agencies and should be pursued without interference.

The presidency rejected suggestions that the visit was linked to Zimbabwe’s internal political developments, stressing that it remained focused on bilateral cooperation and regional stability.

Magwenya urged that public commentary on diplomatic engagements be based on verified facts and warned against speculation that could misrepresent the nature of state-to-state relations.