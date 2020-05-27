Subscribe
Subscribe
BusinessThe Editors Picks

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Judge labels former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni “dishonest and reckless” in a scathing judgment that has implications for her future career prospects.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the high court in Pretoria, over her conduct while leading the broke airline’s board of directors.

The lifetime order means Myeni will no longer be considered fit and proper to hold the position of director of any entity, and will have to vacate several directorships she currently holds, including her position on the board of Centlec, the state-owned utility that supplies power to several municipalities, including Mangaung metro.

Although the order is for the rest of Myeni’s lifetime, she can apply to have it suspended after three years if she has rehabilitated, high court Judge Ronel Tolmay said.

During her tenure as chairperson of SAA’s board, Myeni, a close friend of former president Jacob Zuma and current chairperson of his foundation, presided over some of the airline’s most disastrous years, which have led to the airline being on the brink of falling over.

So precarious is the state of SAA, which has received no less than R50-billion in government aid since 2009, that its government shareholder sees no other option but shut it down and start over, while the business-rescue practitioners appointed to try to save it see closure and sale of its assets as the only viable way out. 

“It will not be inappropriate for this court to take judicial notice of the immense harm done to the country and its people in the last years due to the mismanagement, not only of SAA, but also other SOEs [state-owned entities] and the suffering that it brought and continues to bring millions of South Africans,” Tolmay said.

“To serve on the board of an SOE should not be a privilege of the politically connected. Government has, as a custodian of the common good, an obligation to ensure that suitably qualified people with integrity are appointed in these positions,” she added.

In her 114-page judgment on the matter, which was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Pilots Association (Saapa), Tolmay labelled Myeni “dishonest”, reckless, and grossly negligent. 

“Myeni not only proved to be dishonest in her dealings at SAA, but he has also been dishonest with this court,” Tolmay said of Myeni’s conduct since the matter was enrolled before the courts in 2015. 

She also ordered that Myeni pay her legal costs, as well as those of the plaintiffs on an attorney and client scale, including the costs of two counsel. In addition, she ordered that the judgment, as well as evidence led during proceedings, be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for investigation for possible criminal conduct.


Myeni’s trial was not without drama and has seen several delays, including when she did not attend court, arguing that she did not have money to travel from Richards Bay, where she stays, to Gauteng to attend trial. 

At the time, Tolmay noted in her judgment, Myeni was sitting on the boards of several companies, including Centlec, and earned hundreds of thousands of rands in fees. At SAA she earned R4.3-million in directors fees, and another R3.5-million in fees at the Mhlathuze Water Board. 

“She claimed that it was unfair to expect her to spend her own money on litigation, in circumstances where she believed that SAA’s insurers ought to have paid for her costs. This entirely contradicts previous pleas of poverty, demonstrating that she perjured herself [in an affidavit. She admitted that she exercised a deliberate choice not to come to court,” said Tolmay. 

“Such dishonesty and disrespect of the court’s processes is worthy of the punitive costs order,” she added. 

Myeni also unsuccessfully attempted to have the courts declare that Outa has no standing to bring a delinquency application against her. 

Her trial, in which four former SAA executives — Nico Bezuidenhout, Wolf Meyer, Thuli Mpshe, and Frenchman Sylvain Bosc — gave evidence, centred on two incidents when she willingly broke corporate governance rules and interfered in the running of SAA, to the detriment of the airline. 

Evidence led by the four painted a picture of an environment of fear and intimidation at the airline under Myeni’s tenure, including one meeting to which Myeni allegedly brought armed guards, and from which executives who defied her instructions or were seen to be in her way were removed. 

Myeni was also accused of using her relationship with Zuma to have her way, including using his name to pressure former SAA chief executive Bezuidenhout into pulling SAA out of a memorandum of understanding with Emirates airways that would have earned SAA R1.5-billion in revenue a year. 

In another example, Myeni brought the country within hours of a cross default — which would have had severe implications for the fiscus — when she failed to call an urgent board meeting to agree on an aircraft-swop deal that would have averted the airline defaulting on R1.6-billion in pre-delivery payments for aircraft it could not longer afford. 

A cross default is a provision in a loan agreement that stipulates that should a borrower default on one loan, they are considered to have defaulted on all their loans. With the government guaranteeing SAA’s debt, this would mean it would have to pay all of it immediately, or face the possibility of the default triggering debt held by other creditors. That would have had huge implications across the entire economy, particularly at power utility Eskom.    

In a statement issued on its website, Outa chief legal officer Stephanie Fick said: “We are extremely pleased to see justice meted out in a prominent matter related to state capture.

“When we set out on this matter three years ago, we knew it would take time and would be very costly. But every minute and every rand spent was worth it.

“We believed then, as we do now, that it is important to hold people like Ms Myeni to account, as opposed to seeing them get away with acts of gross misconduct, year after year,” she added. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti is an investigative journalist.

Recommended

Business

The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19

-
The government has zeroed in on youth unemployment, but the coronavirus pandemic threatens to leave young people even more vulnerable than before
Read more
Politics

Coalition politics and law: The fight over Tshwane

-
With coalition politics on the rise, particularly in local government, this kind of court case is likely to become more common
Read more
Business

What happened to the Covid-19 special grant?

-
The newly established grant intended to bring informal economy workers into South Africa’s social security net during the lockdown has had a disastrous start
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

-
The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
Read more
Business

Workers with noncompliant bosses can now access Covid-19 relief scheme

-
Last week the department of labour announced that more than R14-billion had been paid to workers, but some are still struggling to access the fund
Read more
Coronavirus

No back to school for teachers just yet

-
Last week the basic education minister was adamant that teachers will return to school on May 25, but some provinces say not all Covid-19 measures are in place to prevent its spread
Read more
Business

Inequality manifests in stimulus

-
Structural forces mean emerging economies can’t offer the necessary Covid-19 fiscal-relief packages
Read more
Business

De Lille hastens IDT closure

-
The Independent Development Trust’s board and the department of public works and infrastructure have agreed to devise an exit plan, which will see the entity closed by early next year
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Coalition politics and law: The fight over Tshwane

With coalition politics on the rise, particularly in local government, this kind of court case is likely to become more common
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Coronavirus

No back to school for teachers just yet

Last week the basic education minister was adamant that teachers will return to school on May 25, but some provinces say not all Covid-19 measures are in place to prevent its spread
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now