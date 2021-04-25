Blockchain tech can raise tax revenues

Blockchain technology, the lifeblood of the world’s booming cryptocurrency market, has the potential to be the next frontier of tax collection.
But, according to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and experts, there will probably have to be a huge push for skills and adoption before blockchain becomes a mainstay of the tax system.
Sars is considering using blockchain technology, said the tax agency’s head of technology, Intikhab Shaik.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In