 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

Business

Absa fills chairs after chief executive’s exit

Towering dispute: Judges Dennis Davis and Willem Heath found separately that the 'lifeboats' floated to Bankorp were illegal
Towering dispute: Earlier this month Absa announced Daniel Mminele’s departure, citing differences over strategy between him and the board.
0

Absa has made a new appointment in the wake of Daniel Mminele’s decision to step down as the bank’s chief executive. Absa said on Wednesday that it had appointed Deon Raju as its chief risk officer. He will take over from Rajal Vaidya, who was appointed in an acting position in February, and will start work at the beginning of June.

Raju is Absa’s group treasurer and is primarily responsible for the liquidity risk, funding, capital, and nontraded market risks. Parin Gokaldas will be Absa’s new treasurer.

“Deon’s experience adds to the strength of the group’s executive leadership team, and his appointment speaks to growing talent from within our group,” Absa interim chief executive Jason Quinn said in a statement.

 RELATED 

Absa chief executive resigns due to differences with board on future strategy


Raju’s appointment comes a week after Absa announced that Punki Modise would take over as the group’s interim financial director. This is after the board appointed Quinn to fill in for Mminele while it searched for a permanent replacement.

“Having worked closely with Punki over many years, I have first-hand experience of her outstanding strategic management skills, trademark enthusiasm and efficiency. I look forward to the positive contribution she will make,” Quinn said.

Earlier this month Absa announced Mminele’s departure, citing differences over strategy between him and the board. Mminele headed up the bank for just over a year, having taken on the role in January 2020, when the world was thrust into a global pandemic that threatened to send the financial sector into a tailspin.

Despite early fears that South Africa’s banks would suffer irrevocable damage as a result of the pandemic, Absa and others emerged out of 2020 bruised but not broken.

Mminele was upbeat when he presented Absa’s 2020 financial results last month, even though its headline earnings had taken a hit. “Considering the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn, many aspects of our 2020 performance were resilient, despite our earnings halving,” he said at the time.

In a statement announcing Mminele’s departure, Absa group chair Wendy Lucas-Bull said: “The board was very excited about Daniel’s appointment and the positive role he was going to play at Absa. It is a matter of considerable regret that we reached this position. The parting of ways merely reflects divergent professional views and approaches, and is on a ‘no fault’ basis …. The parties believe that this course is in the best interests of the company and Mr Mminele. This was a very difficult decision that was not reached lightly.”

Mminele agreed that the development was regrettable. “It is, however, important for the chief executive to be in complete alignment with the board on critical issues such as strategy and culture. I became enamoured of the brave, passionate and ready people of Absa and wish the group well for the future,” he said.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

sarahsmit

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Blockchain tech can raise tax revenues

But the South African Revenue Service doesn’t yet have the skills and multiple users to adopt it
Sarah Smit
National

Covid looters dodge prosecution

The SIU has recovered millions of rands from companies that were awarded dodgy state contracts, but the firms face no further sanction from the government
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Politics

Ramaphosa distances himself from dubious Zuma-era appointments

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that cadre deployment was abused to further state capture, but played for time when Zondo pressed him for details as to how it happened
emsie ferreira
Politics

Madikizela resigns as DA’s Western Cape leader

Bonginkosi Madikizela was accused of lying about his educational qualifications
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Mahumapelo suspended for sowing division as ANC cracks down

Former ANC North West chairperson to be removed from all party leadership lists
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Absa fills chairs after chief executive’s exit

Deon Raju has been appointed as the bank’s chief risk officer and Parin Gokaldas take over as Absa’s treasurer
sarahsmit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.