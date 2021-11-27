 Subscribe or Login

As Reserve Bank eyes inflation, jobs suffer

Balancing act: South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has aimed to keep inflation anchored to 4.5%. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
The South African Reserve Bank has hiked interest rates for the first time in three years, sparking criticism that the move will throw cold water on the country’s already glacial economic growth.

The 25 basis point hike — announced last week amid mounting inflation risks — comes ahead of another important event on the domestic calendar: the release of the country’s jobs data, which for each quarter since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has indicated record levels of unemployment.

Critics of the Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting mandate have pointed out that the interest rate hike may only add to the country’s unemployment woes. Others argue that keeping interest rates at a record low would jeopardise price stability, hurting the poor.

Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

The central bank has been criticised for hiking interest rates to the detriment of employment
