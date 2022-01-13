 Subscribe or Login

Business

Gauteng’s property market lags other metros

Broker survey shows bleak prospects for Gauteng in 2022 as coastal areas lead in commercial, retail and industrial property. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
0

The Johannesburg metropolitan area has been the worst performer when it comes to property market activity and this trend is set to continue in 2022, according to the fourth quarter FNB commercial property broker survey. 

The report, which looks at broker perceptions of buying/selling market activity by major commercial property classes, shows that the three major coastal metros of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay and Ethekwini all outperformed Gauteng in 2021. 

Market activity, gauged on a scale of one to 10, 10 being the strongest activity level, measures everything from indications of interest in buying or selling property to actual transactions.

The three classes of commercial property surveyed were office, industrial and retail, and metros in Gauteng recorded low market activity across all of them.

“Johannesburg’s reading is hardly surprising. High vacancy rates in its northern nodes probably aren’t encouraging to investors at the moment,” FNB property economist John Loos said.

Gauteng was set to be the weaker major regional market in South Africa with the Cape Town region expected to be the commercial property outperformer in 2022, Loos said.

Cape Town was top-rated in the office class, with eThekwini and Nelson Mandela Bay taking the top spots in the industrial class and retail class, respectively.

Adding to Gauteng’s woes, Loos said, is the fact that Johannesburg is not viewed as a major lifestyle city and data has shown strong semigration to Cape Town and surrounds. 

“Improving communications technology enables more highly skilled and affluent people to live and work elsewhere,” he said.

Data analytics group Lightstone Properties believes that the trend towards Cape Town can mostly be attributed to a move away from crime-and-grime and towards a slower, safer, quality lifestyle in the small to large towns. 

Lightstone data shows that most of those moving are in the 49 to 64 age group, and most of them are relocating to the Western Cape from Gauteng. 

The 36 to 49 age group makes up the second-largest category to semigrate and the Western Cape is also their preferred destination. According to real estate agency Leadhome, semigration refers to the process in which professionals, individuals or families decide to move to different, more affordable parts of the country or back to their native homes.

Loos said the Western Cape was likely to be increasingly popular for new business start

ups, given that it’s where an increasing number of skilled and entrepreneurial people want to be.

“In the way of modern services sectors, for instance the so-called tech sectors, it [Johannesburg] seems to get stiff competition from Cape Town too. Jozi’s challenge is to find its new big competitive advantage,” he said.

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the M&G.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Gauteng’s property market lags other metros

M&G Premium

Broker survey shows bleak prospects for Gauteng in 2022 as coastal areas lead in commercial, retail and industrial property
anathi madubela
Africa

The ‘prosperity gospel’ excuses poverty and its true causes in...

You can’t tackle issues like poverty until you understand their root causes. Pastors who focus on self-enrichment through misleading their congregations misdiagnose these causes. That’s dangerous.
Andile Zulu
Africa

How the pandemic can shake up African airlines for the...

By embracing a single African air transport market, the continent could grow the aviation industry, create more jobs and allow people to travel regionally.
daniel odido
Friday

‘Be My Baby’ singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the leader of the girl group the Ronettes and the voice behind immortal classics like “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” died after a battle with cancer.
Maggy Donaldson
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×