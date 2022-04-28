KZN flood ‘rebuild’ could offer much-needed economic stimulus

Never let a crisis go to waste. The old adage, which Winston Churchill is credited with first proclaiming during the worst of World War II, may apply to current efforts to rehabilitate KwaZulu-Natal — which has been hit by two major crises in under a year.

Government, businesses and civil society are currently labouring to “rebuild” KwaZulu-Natal, which earlier in April was hit by devastating downpours and subsequent flooding that claimed the lives of more than 400 people. The disaster came less than nine months after civil unrest tore through parts of the province. Together these events have cost the province billions.