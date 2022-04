MTN boss Ralph Mupita contends that the delay by the South African government in the release of spectrum cost the country about a decade and a half’s worth of development.

Speaking at a PSG Think Big webinar this week, Mupita said that MTN South Africa has 179 megahertz of multiband spectrum — after the recent spectrum auction — and “that’s the same as Zambia, which is a much smaller market … Markets like Nigeria and others have more spectrum.”