Energy transition from coal will cost jobs, Mantashe says

Replacing coal with renewable energy will reduce employment in South Africa, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe warned this week.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian on the sidelines of this year’s Investing in African Mining Indaba, Mantashe said jobs would be lost during the transition from coal-fired energy to renewable power in a country already grappling with an expanded unemployment rate of 46.2% of the labour force.

The answer, he said, was to overhaul the country’s economic framework.