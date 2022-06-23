Online retail sales boost warehouse sector

Retailers such as Massmart, Pick n Pay and Takealot are expanding their warehouse and distribution capabilities because of an increase in online sales.

The demand for warehouse and logistics space has kept the industrial property market stronger than its retail, hotel and office counterparts, according to FNB property economist John Loos.

“The industrial property market is the strongest property market at the moment and key to that has been the demand for more warehousing and logistics space, and online has been a strong driver of that,” Loos said.