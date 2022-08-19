Subscribe

HouseAd-700x250-2022-Aug19
Business

‘Relieved’ to hear from police on sexual assault allegation, Godongwana will continue to do his job

Enoch Godongwana, (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

After receiving formal notice of a sexual assault allegation, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he intends to continue to execute his duties “by focusing on the critical tasks of revitalising our economy and protecting the fiscus”.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Godongwana confirmed he had been approached by the South African Police Service earlier in the day about a criminal investigation against him.

The investigation relates to a sexual assault complaint laid against Godongwana in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, which he visited with his wife earlier this month. An employee at a lodge in the Kruger National Park alleged the minister had assaulted her while she was giving him a massage in his room.

In the statement, Godongwana reiterated that he “in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed or assaulted anyone”.

Earlier on Thursday, Godongwana told Business Day he would step aside, in line with ANC policy, if criminally charged. 

“I am relieved,” the minister said, “to have finally been contacted by the police and given the opportunity to hear what I am being accused of. 

“I am also glad to have the opportunity to place my denial on record. I take the allegations very seriously. As such, I am looking forward to the necessary legal processes unfolding. It is in the interests of all those involved for the matter to be resolved speedily, with due regard for the dignity and privacy of the complainant and myself.”

Godongwana denied the allegation that he had attempted to silence the complainant by bribing her. 

“As I informed the police, the identity of the complainant is unknown to me. These allegations are unfounded. In the interest of justice, I reiterate my wish that this matter be expedited,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that these allegations are being used as nothing more than a smear

against me, fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends.”

The minister confirmed that he had appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission this week. The meeting, he said, was at his own request. 

“I did this because I am painfully aware of the damage that the allegations have caused to the organisation which I have served for close to four decades, as well as for the need to be forthright and transparent.”

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising
HouseAd-300x250-2022-Aug19

Latest stories

Motoring

Here’s to 55 years of AMG – and counting

A look at the AMG’s formative, present and future years
Lerato_Matebese
Politics

DA backtracks on its decision against working with the EFF

M&G Premium

Messages between ActionSA and DA federal council chair Helen Zille suggest that the blue party has made attempts for an alliance with the EFF since January
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

‘DJ Fantastic’ loses his mayoral chain as moral outrage grips...

‘Who in their right mind would allow a grown man who started a relationship with a 15-year-old [to become] the mayor of your municipality?!’
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Environment

Film makes no bones about horrors of captive lion breeding...

M&G PREMIUM

SA MPs to view hard hitting documentary ‘Lions, Bones & Bullets’ on contentious issue
shirley le guern
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×