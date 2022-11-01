Account

Business

Beware empty promises of expansionary policies, says Kganyago

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

South Africa needs to maintain prudent monetary and fiscal policies to avoid the economy being punished, says Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Kganyago, who was delivering a public lecture at the Wits School of Governance on Tuesday, underlined the dangers of expansionary policies, which are used to stimulate the economy and employment.

Expansionary policies include tax cuts, increased government spending on infrastructure and lowering interest rates.

South Africa faces a dire growth outlook, with the GDP expected to expand by a meagre average of 1.6% over the next three years. Meanwhile, the country has one of the highest levels of joblessness in the world, with the real unemployment rate hitting 44.1%,

But, according to Kganyago, “the claim that more expansionary policies will solve the unemployment problem is simply an empty promise, backed up by little more than ideology and wishful thinking”.

There are times, Kganyago said, when expansionary monetary and fiscal policies are necessary. “And there are times when they become dangerous.”

Expansionary policies, he said, are necessary in the wake of sudden shocks. They are also best used when there is fiscal or monetary space to do so.

“Stimulus has got to be temporary. You cannot be in a stimulus permanently … When the pandemic hit us, there was dololo fiscal space, so the treasury couldn’t respond in the aggressive manner that it did in 2008/2009,” Kganyago said.

“The burden fell on monetary policy. Why? Because monetary policy had the space. Inflation was low. And because inflation was low, we were able to bring the interest rate down very quickly.” 

Kganyago delivered the lecture a week after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his medium-term budget policy statement, which heralded the success of the government’s policy of fiscal consolidation

Consolidation, which requires the government to cut spending to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise debt, stands in contrast to expansionary policies. Lower public spending risks compromising economic growth and job creation as service delivery and infrastructure deteriorates.

Kganyago said the budget policy statement signals the importance of rebuilding fiscal defences so that the economy can weather global shocks.

The document notes the government’s commitment to stabilising public finances will allow it to avoid “the pitfalls of risky fiscal action that has led to currency depreciation and economic instability in a number of countries”.

Kganyago’s lecture comes two weeks after Liz Truss was forced to cut her stint as the United Kingdom’s prime minister short after her administration’s decision to cut taxes for the country’s top earners backfired. Truss’s plans to stimulate the UK economy amid the cost-of-living crisis caused the pound to plummet, raising the risk of even higher inflation. 

“Countries with less prudent policy frameworks get punished,” the governor said.

“The experience of the last few weeks shows that that punishment is not confined to emerging market economies. If an advanced economy adopts reckless policy, it gets punished almost instantly. Irrespective of whether it has a reserve currency, it gets punished,” Kganyago added.

“So it is important that we stay the course and make sure that our macroeconomic policy framework is prudent. Because we know that prudent macroeconomic policy served South Africa well going into the global financial crisis.”

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

The best cookbooks for World Vegan Day

At the root of it, vegan food is just food: Vibrant, flavourful, fresh. Find some inspiration for feel-good food, indulgent meals, and crunchy snacks help you up your daily vegetable intake
kimberley schoeman
Business

Beware empty promises of expansionary policies, says Kganyago

The Reserve Bank governor has cautioned against ‘reckless’ fiscal and monetary policies amid global shocks
Sarah Smit
Africa

Domestic work in Africa goes digital

The new app is like that for an e-hailing taxi service, only it connects housekeepers and employers
mical imbukwa
Health

Drug abuse ‘out of hand’ in South Africa, needs radical...

M&G Premium

The World Health Organisation recommended opioid substitution drug treatment but because of the cost this therapy is not offered in the public health service
chris bateman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×