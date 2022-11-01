Subscribe

Business

Is there Rain in Telkom’s future?

The Telkom-Rain deal is still on the table but analysts are divided on whether it will be successful. (Photo: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
0

With the collapse of the MTN-Telkom deal the question of whether there will be any other corporate merger for Telkom remains. Rain is left as the only prospect for the fixed-line operator. 

However, Rain stands to benefit more from Telkom than Telkom will from Rain. 

“I don’t think Telkom even thought of Rain because they have been on a value unlock strategy, which entailed selling parts of the business, if not all, to realise some value. A Rain proposal is not in line with the strategy that Telkom has been on. Telkom has not been on a strategy of acquiring another business,” Peter Takaendesa, the head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers, said. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Health

Drug abuse ‘out of hand’ in South Africa, needs radical...

M&G Premium

The World Health Organisation recommended opioid substitution drug treatment but because of the cost this therapy is not offered in the public health service
chris bateman
Opinion

There are many reasons for the increasing number of traditional...

Perhaps it is the ancestors saying it is time to realign spiritually with who they are and connect with them so that their families can regain their dignity
feziwe ndwayana
Opinion

If Lula did it, uBaba can do it too

The architects of our own Lula Moment in 2007 are silent as the Wenzenists call for the return of Da Zuma
Paddy Harper
Business

Is there Rain in Telkom’s future?

M&G PREMIUM

The Telkom-Rain deal is still on the table but analysts are divided on whether it will be successful
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×