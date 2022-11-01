Is there Rain in Telkom’s future?

With the collapse of the MTN-Telkom deal the question of whether there will be any other corporate merger for Telkom remains. Rain is left as the only prospect for the fixed-line operator.

However, Rain stands to benefit more from Telkom than Telkom will from Rain.

“I don’t think Telkom even thought of Rain because they have been on a value unlock strategy, which entailed selling parts of the business, if not all, to realise some value. A Rain proposal is not in line with the strategy that Telkom has been on. Telkom has not been on a strategy of acquiring another business,” Peter Takaendesa, the head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers, said.