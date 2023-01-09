What is hamstringing SA’s industrial growth?

ANALYSIS

Last month, data from Statistics South Africa inspired surprisingly upbeat sentiment about the state of the country’s economy. After a second quarter slump, the economy grew by an unexpectedly robust 1.6% when eight industries recorded positive growth.

But a deeper look into the data paints a less reassuring picture of the health of the country’s economy, especially its industrial sectors — which are each contributing less to the GDP than they did a decade ago.

Manufacturing, which has endured the biggest hit, has shed over 400 000 jobs since 2008, according to StatsSA’s labour figures.

The data suggests something has gone terribly wrong with South Africa’s industrial policy, which is designed and implemented by the sometimes overlooked department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC).

The department, led by minister Ebrahim Patel, is at the very centre of the country’s effort to drive economic development which, by any measure, has been devastatingly slow.

To get to the bottom of this problem, the Mail & Guardian spoke to a number of experts, including Patel himself. These conversations suggest that bringing stability to the ungainly department has demanded the ministry’s energy, which ought to be laser-focused on designing and managing the country’s complex industrial policy.