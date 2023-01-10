Local manufacturing production data shows year-on-year dip for November

Manufacturing output decreased by 1.1% year on year in November, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) published on Tuesday 10 January.

The largest negative contributions were made by food and beverages (decreasing by 2.5%); while wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing fell 4.5% and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products were down 2.5%.

On a month-on-month basis, factory output dropped by 6.2% in November.

The manufacturing data is in line with a forecast from Nedbank economists who said that “the manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indices of most economies remained in contractionary territory” for November.

The only category that made a positive contribution was the automotive sector, which comprises the manufacture of motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment. This category increased by 13.4%, contributing 1.3 percentage points to the overall figure.

The Automotive Business Council said in a statement that the automotive sector sold a total of 49 413 vehicles in November, with the new vehicles market registering its 11th consecutive month of year-on-year growth.

Stats SA also reported on Tuesday that manufacturing sales increased by 3.4% in November compared with October.

The largest positive contribution to sales was from the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division, which rose by 14%. The largest negative contribution was made by the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division, which decreased by 6.6%.