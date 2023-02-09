Miner terminates Minerals Council membership amid Transnet fracas

In the fallout from the public battle between the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) Transnet chief executive Portia Derby, Kalagadi Manganese has terminated its membership with the mining-industry employer organisation.

In a letter to Mineral Council president Nolitha Fakude, Kalagadi’s executive chair Daphne Mashile-Nkosi states that the black women-led mining company has no option but to reconsider its membership.

This is after the council allegedly failed to consult its membership about Fakude’s decision to write to Transnet board chair Popo Molefe in a letter that called for Derby’s removal from the helm of the state logistics company, among other “urgent critical interventions”.

“This call for the removal of [one of a] few female corporate leaders is more than just a

misrepresentation of us as members but goes against the ethos for which we stand,” reads Mashile-Nkosi’s letter, a copy of which was seen by the Mail & Guardian.

“Despite the matter not having been canvassed with the membership, we have taken note that had it been your intention to inform the MCSA membership about it, you would have done so.”